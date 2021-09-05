Red Sox lose starter Nick Pivetta, Danny Santana to COVID-IR, then drop series finale to Indians

When the Sox got word Sunday morning their scheduled starter Nick Pivetta had to be placed on the COVID-related injured list — learning shortly after that rehabbing infielder Danny Santana was going on COVID-IR as well — Cora once again had to go to plan B.

He already had two pitchers on standby. Kutter Crawford and Connor Seabold had both been pulled from their starts with Triple A Worcester last week in case the Sox needed arms this weekend.

The way that COVID-19 had battered the Red Sox roster over the past week, manager Alex Cora woke up bracing for the possibility that another player might test positive.

Advertisement

Crawford was selected from Worcester to make his first major-league start in the Sox’ series finale against Cleveland.

“We trust these kids and that’s why they’re here,” Cora said. “If we didn’t believe that, we’d probably do a bullpen game, although I think for our bullpen day we’re short. But I think we will be OK. The stuff is there.”

Debuting under inauspicious circumstances, Crawford gave up five runs on five hits and two walks in two innings on the way to a 11-5 Red Sox loss.

Franmil Reyes went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Cleveland. Bradley Zimmer had two RBIs.

After Crawford loaded the bases to start the game with a leadoff walk to Andrés Giménez and singles by Amed Rosario and Reyes, Cleveland pushed two runs across on sacrifice flies by Bobby Bradley and Harold Ramirez. An RBI single by Myles Straw in the second inning stretched the lead to 3-0.

Crawford couldn’t get an out in the third inning. He gave up a solo homer to Reyes and walked Bradley before handing the ball over to John Schneider. who allowed a double to Ramirez and a two-run single by Zimmer to push Cleveland’s lead to 6-0.

Advertisement

The Sox rallied in the middle innings. J. D. Martinez (3 for 5) had a two-run double in a three-run fifth inning for the Sox and a two-run homer in the sixth that cut it to 6-5. But they couldn’t completely climb out of the hole, and crushed any thoughts of a comeback when the Indians scored five in the ninth against Phillips Valdez.

The loss snapped the Sox’ four-game win streak, but they’ve won six of 10 since COVID swept the clubhouse.

Crawford’s last start for Worcester was Aug. 27, and Seabold pitched the next day. Cora decided to go with Crawford because he was more rested and Seabold started Saturday for Worcester, throwing six scoreless innings.

“Honestly, we shut down both of them for one day, and it was just out of precaution in case we needed starters over the weekend,” Cora said. “So just [Crawford] was the one like in regular rest. We just let Seabold pitch.”

Despite the loss, the Sox took two of three from Cleveland as the prepare to face the first-place Tampa Bay Rays beginning Monday.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.