UConn football coach Randy Edsall to retire at season’s end

“Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the University, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year, to allow the University ample time to prepare for the future of the football program,” Edsall wrote in a statement. “All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.”

A day after the UConn football team suffered an embarrassing defeat to FCS opponent Holy Cross, coach Randy Edsall announced that he will retire at the end of the season after 17 years with the program in two different stints.

After a reasonably successful period in charge from 1999-2010, which included a handful of bowl game appearances, Edsall’s Huskies have gone 6-32 since he was re-appointed in 2017.

“When Randy Edsall arrived in Storrs in 1999, he was tasked with leading a Division I-AA program through the challenging transition to Division I-A,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “By 2011 his student-athletes were graduating at an admirable rate, the program was producing an abundant amount of NFL talent, and UConn had made an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. While the program has been unable to recapture that level of success on the field during Randy’s second stint as our head football coach, the decision to retire at the end of the season was made by Randy. As is the case with all our teams, I am constantly evaluating the football program and will continue to make decisions that I feel are in the best interest of our student-athletes.”

