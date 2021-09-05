UConn football coach Randy Edsall to step down at season’s end

University of Connecticut football coach Randy Edsall, whose teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, announced on Sunday he will retire at the end of the season. “Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the University, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year, to allow the university ample time to prepare for the future of the football program,” Edsall said in a statement. Edsall, 63, went 74-70 at Connecticut during his first go-around from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into the bowl subdivision and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. “While the program has been unable to recapture that level of success on the field during Randy’s second stint as our head football coach, the decision to retire at the end of the season was made by Randy,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. Edsall was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season. His rehiring puzzled many UConn faithful, who were still upset that he had left the Huskies after a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma, without notifying his players or flying home with the team. UConn went 3-9 during Edsall’s first season back, then went 1-11 and 2-10 before sitting out last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Huskies, in their first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference, are 0-2 this season, losing their opener 45-0 at Fresno State before falling Saturday at home, 38-28, to Holy Cross, an FCS opponent.
Presbyterian QB throws FCS-record 10 TDs
New Presbyterian football coach Kevin Kelley, who led Pulaski Academy in Arkansas to nine state titles in 18 years and gained wide acclaim as an offensive guru who never punted, never expected the record-setting offensive fireworks from his team and quarterback Ren Hefley in Saturday’s 84-43 victory over NAIA school St. Andrews. Hefley, a former walk-on at Michigan, completed 38 of 50 passes for 538 yards and an FCS-record 10 touchdown passes. “Definitely didn’t anticipate that,” Kelley told the AP after Presbyterian outgained St. Andrews, 814 yards to 315. “I think I’m not good at many things in the world, but I’m good on the offensive side of the ball and worked really hard in that area.”
Robinson leads UCLA past No. 16 LSU
After struggling in last week’s opening win against Hawaii, UCLA junior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson bounced back by completing 9 of 16 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bruins defeat No. 16 LSU, 38-27, Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA junior running back Zach Charbonnet had his second straight 100-yard game with 117 yards on 11 carries and a TD while Brittain Brown added 78 yards on 14 carries, including a fourth-quarter touchdown . . . Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting wideout E.J. Williams, a 6-foot-3-inch, 197-pounder, sustained a thumb injury in the 10-3 loss to Georgia and will need surgery that could force Williams to miss four or five weeks . . Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Jackson State head coach Deon Sanders, passed for 221 yards and scored the only touchdown of the day on a 1-yard run that capped a 10-play, 69-yard second-quarter drive in a 7-3 win over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Soccer
Buksa gets trick for Poland
New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa scored a hat trick to lead Poland to a commanding 7-1 victory over Albania in a Group I stage contest. Robert Lewandowski scored twice early on and Buksa scored twice in stoppage time to turn his second-half trick. trick. . . . England got a fifth straight win in Group I by beating Andorra, 4-0. It was England’s first game at Wembley Stadium since crowd disorder marred the Euro 2020 final against Italy . . . Romelu Lukaku celebrated his 100th international with a goal as Belgium opened up a six-point lead after a 3-0 win against the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifying . . . Gareth Bale earlier scored a hat trick — including two penalties and a last-minute winner — as Wales beat Belarus, 3-2, in Europe’s Group E . . . Argentina’s World Cup qualifier at Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes in a wild dispute over coronavirus concerns. The game was later suspended when the Argentinians walked off the field in response to concerns raised by Brazilian health officials about three of Argentina’s players who did not reveal on arriving in Sao Paolo on Friday.
Miscellany
Mass Pirates headed to United Bowl
Justin Stockton rushed for 109 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 8 and 3 yards while the Massachusetts Pirates’ defense limited the Frisco Fighters to just 23 yards rushing in a 43-22 victory in an Indoor Football League contest Saturday night at Phoenix Field at the DCU Center in Worcester. The second-seeded Pirates (11-3) recorded their 10th consecutive to advance to the IFL’s championship game, the United Bowl, on Sept. 12th at the highest remaining seed . . . Allie Quigley scored 22 points, Diamond DeShields added 17 points and the Chicago Sky (15-14) beat the Las Vegas Aces, 92-84, to clinch a berth in the WNBA playoffs.
