UConn football coach Randy Edsall to step down at season’s end

University of Connecticut football coach Randy Edsall, whose teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, announced on Sunday he will retire at the end of the season. “Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the University, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year, to allow the university ample time to prepare for the future of the football program,” Edsall said in a statement. Edsall, 63, went 74-70 at Connecticut during his first go-around from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into the bowl subdivision and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. “While the program has been unable to recapture that level of success on the field during Randy’s second stint as our head football coach, the decision to retire at the end of the season was made by Randy,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. Edsall was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season. His rehiring puzzled many UConn faithful, who were still upset that he had left the Huskies after a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma, without notifying his players or flying home with the team. UConn went 3-9 during Edsall’s first season back, then went 1-11 and 2-10 before sitting out last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Huskies, in their first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference, are 0-2 this season, losing their opener 45-0 at Fresno State before falling Saturday at home, 38-28, to Holy Cross, an FCS opponent.

Presbyterian QB throws FCS-record 10 TDs

New Presbyterian football coach Kevin Kelley, who led Pulaski Academy in Arkansas to nine state titles in 18 years and gained wide acclaim as an offensive guru who never punted, never expected the record-setting offensive fireworks from his team and quarterback Ren Hefley in Saturday’s 84-43 victory over NAIA school St. Andrews. Hefley, a former walk-on at Michigan, completed 38 of 50 passes for 538 yards and an FCS-record 10 touchdown passes. “Definitely didn’t anticipate that,” Kelley told the AP after Presbyterian outgained St. Andrews, 814 yards to 315. “I think I’m not good at many things in the world, but I’m good on the offensive side of the ball and worked really hard in that area.”