The Wellesley girls’ swim team took a positive approach in navigating the turbulent waters of a pandemic-paused season

Then came weeks of virtual meets; each team in its own pool sharing times and anxiously waiting for hours, or sometimes days, for results. All while being unable to practice alongside your entire team, cheer on the pool deck, or, with a few small exceptions, perform in front of your family and friends.

Ten seniors saw their chance to repeat as Division 2 state champion snatched away when MIAA postseason tournaments were eliminated during the pandemic.

After battling through those challenges, the Raiders’ season came to an abrupt end with a post-practice email on Nov. 12. With 10 days and one key meet to go in the season, Wellesley High was going remote and shutting down fall sports.

But you wouldn’t know any of that if you asked coach Jen Dutton how the season went.

“It was a such a positive experience for us,” Dutton said Saturday, after two weeks of relatively normal preseason workouts (masks are still required when not swimming).

“It started off kind of weird and awkward … but the kids were great. They were amazing, actually. They did everything we asked them to do. They wore the masks and did all the stuff and came in every day. It’s hard to explain how positive it was.”

Wellesley will lean on its senior captains, from left Allie Boucher, Iris Xia and Eleni Livingston. Wellesley High Athletics

Like every other aspect of high school athletics since March 2020, last fall’s swim & dive season was rendered nearly unrecognizable. The fall season is already short on competitors, with most conferences and schools swimming in the winter.

But the Bay State, Merrimack Valley and Middlesex conferences still compete in the fall, as do a trio of Catholic Conference schools (Malden Catholic, Notre Dame Academy and Ursuline), as well Medford, Acton-Boxborough, Academy of Notre Dame and Boston Latin. Eight schools also offer boys’ swimming.

But last fall that tight-knit club shrank even further. The Merrimack Valley and Middlesex conferences moved swimming to the Fall II season, leaving Bay State schools and a few other stragglers.

One of the strangest scenarios occurred at Central Catholic, which competed in girls’ swimming in both the traditional fall and the Fall 2 season, with boys swimming sandwiched in the middle.

For coach Carlton Cronin, the experience wasn’t quite so positive coming off a second-place finish in Division 2 in 2019.

“It may have paid off, I’m not sure,” he said. “It wasn’t the best situation. I don’t know how much the girls learned about being a strong team and having a great environment.”

For North Andover’s Konstanze Schiller, the challenge of building camaraderie when you can’t even gather the team together was compounded by it being her first season as coach.

“This year it’s so different, which is great,” she said.

Despite culture-building challenges and the lack of an opponent to battle against in the neighboring lane, Schiller was pleasantly surprised to find many of her swimmers were still able to improve their times.

“I have to say the motivation, I thought that might be a huge struggle, but all these swimmers and athletes did great,” she said. “I have to give a huge compliment to the team.”

Also missing were family and friends cheering from the stands, and teammates shouting encouragement from the pool deck.

“The first day [this fall] we did a couple time trials and half the team is in the pool and the other half is yelling for each other,” Dutton said. “That was the best sound I’ve heard in quite some time — them cheering for each other.”

Andover coach Patty Barrett, whose program has won 19 of the past 21 Division I state championships, agreed that “it was was great we were able to have some sort of season.” But she also noted that the combination of returning to in-person school, especially for students who have been remote for 18 months, and full-fledged practices can be overwhelming.

“I’m trying to balance the need for some good, intense workouts with their mental health and their need to transition at an appropriate pace for them,” she said.

So far she’s been focused on team-building exercises — scavenger hunts, BINGO games, team cookouts — the types of activities that weren’t allowed last season, meaning that both freshmen and sophomores don’t know what a typical high school season looks or feels like.

“It’s almost like I have two new classes of girls,” Barrett said.

Surprisingly, after going nearly two years without a fall state meet, there are still plenty of swimmers looking to repeat as state champions, including Haverhill senior Caily Simard (1-meter diving), Wellesley junior Naomi Boegholm (200 individual medley), Reading junior Anna Boemer (50 freestyle), Walpole senior Amanda Melish (1-meter diving), Central Catholic junior Maddy Marcells (500 free) and Ursuline junior Isabella Lombard (100 backstroke). Andover returns senior Charlotte Moulson, who was part of the state championship 200 freestyle relay in 2019.

There are also state champion swimmers from 2019 who won’t be competing for their high schools this fall, notably Andover junior Michaela Chokureva, who won the 50 and 100 free, and North Andover senior Malia Amuan, who won the 200 and 500 free. Both are swimming with their club programs.

With all that talent ready to battle it out at sectionals and states again — scheduled for Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 20-21 — it’s hard not to feel the positive vibes heading into the 2021 season.

“It’s been a lot better this year,” said Cronin, who suggested he might be hanging it up after this season, his 12th with Central Catholic. “I’m pretty happy and the girls are happy to be back and working hard.”

Fenwick hall

Six individuals and one team will be inducted into the Fenwick Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 16. Cara Linehan Buckwell (swimming), a 2001 graduate, will be inducted posthumously as an athlete and coach along with the 1980 girls’ cross country team, Nick Bona ‘14 (football, baseball), Colleen Corcoran ‘16 (soccer, basketball, lacrosse), Stephen Czarnecki ‘72 (cross country and track coach), Christopher Garofalo ‘04 (hockey, golf) and Amy Pelletier ‘11 (basketball).

Coaching chatter

Duxbury announced Saturday that Dan Najarian will be staying on as girls’ ice hockey coach. Najarian, who played at Thayer Academy and golfed at Boston College, served as an assistant at Rockland and Duxbury before being promoted to Duxbury head coach in 2019. He led the Dragons (14-1) to the Patriot Cup in 2021 “I look forward to working with coach Najarian as we build a positive culture where all players get the opportunity to thrive within a championship program,” tweeted AD Jeff Maidment . . .Tyler Sabens is returning is as the Whitman-Hanson boys’ lacrosse coach. A Falmouth High graduate who played at Manhattan College, Sabens coached the team to nine wins in 2019, before stepping away during the COVID-19 school year.

Notable

According to Sherry Bryant, assistant director of the MIAA and field hockey liaison, no schools have registered as a boys’ field hockey team or co-op this fall. In May, the MIAA field hockey committee approved the creation of a 7-on-7 division for boys, which received unanimous approval from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Council . . . Xaverian junior midfield Will Pesanelli has committed to play men’s lacrosse at Boston University . . . Westport’s Nicole Parks has committed to play women’s basketball at Colgate. She started her high school career at Durfee before transferring to Springfield Commonwealth Academy and then St. George’s in Rhode Island . . . A week after Tacko Fall stopped by a Boston Latin boys’ soccer practice, the Brighton football team ran into filmmaker Spike Lee while on Martha’s Vineyard for a scrimmage on Saturday. They ran into him in front of Sun’n’Fun in Oak Bluffs while he was riding a bicycle and he posed for a photo with members of the team.