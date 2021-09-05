Guinea’s president is detained in apparent military takeover

DAKAR, Senegal — Soldiers have detained the president of Guinea, the head of the West African nation’s special forces said in a video Sunday, adding another potential coup d’etat to the country’s long record of military takeovers.

Col. Mamady Doumbouya said President Alpha Condé was in custody following hours of gunfire in the capital, Conakry, and warnings for people to stay indoors.

The military has seized control of Guinea, dissolved its government and sealed the borders, Doumbouya said, citing "the trampling of the rights of citizens" and "the disrespect of democratic principles" as motivations for the uprising.