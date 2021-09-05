US citizens and Afghans wait for evacuation flights from country’s north

The plight of the passengers hoping to leave the country from the airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif mirrors that of thousands of evacuees who were unable to board planes from Kabul, the capital, after Taliban rebels took the city on the eve of the US troop withdrawal.

Negotiations to allow the planes to depart, involving officials of the Taliban, the United States, and Qatar, have dragged on for days, leaving the evacuees in an increasingly precarious limbo, according to representatives of organizations trying to get them to safety.

Around 1,000 people, including dozens of US citizens and Afghans holding visas to the United States or other countries, remained stuck in Afghanistan for the fifth day Sunday, awaiting clearance from the Taliban for departure, reflecting the challenges of working with the group, which has yet to form a government.

The US pullout and the end of the two-decade war in Afghanistan were overshadowed by chaotic efforts to airlift tens of thousands of Americans and their allies fleeing the Islamist fighters, who many fear will limit the rights of women and others once they officially return to power.

The Biden administration has faced criticism for leaving many behind in Kabul after the final troops left Aug. 30.

Representative Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, told “Fox News Sunday” that the Taliban were preventing six airplanes carrying US citizens from leaving.

“State has cleared these flights, and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport,” McCaul said, adding that he believed the problem was “turning into a hostage situation.”

McCaul said the Taliban wanted “something in exchange” for approving takeoff of the plans. He said he believed what they were seeking was “full recognition from the United States of America.”

But the State Department and organizers on the ground in Qatar countered McCaul’s description of the situation, saying the planes had received necessary clearance and were awaiting final approval from the Taliban.

“The Taliban are not holding the planes hostage,” said Eric Montalvo, a former major with the US Marines who is directly involved in organizing the flights.

According to documents reviewed by The New York Times, the US military approved three flights to take about 1,000 evacuees, including dozens of US citizens, to al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Qatar also provided diplomatic clearance for the flights to land there, and the manifests have been vetted by the US military, the State Department, and Qatar, but they need Taliban approval to depart Mazar-i-Sharif.

“If and when the Taliban agrees to take off, we are tracking that the landing sites will be prepared to accept the expected flights,” the State Department said in an e-mail to congressional officials that was reviewed by the Times. It added that the United States no longer controlled the airspace over Afghanistan.

“It is a Taliban decision to ground flights in Mazar-i-Sharif,” the e-mail said. “We are, however, providing guidance and assistance to the extent possible — and with an emphasis on safety — to private entities working out of Mazar.”

Since their takeover, the Taliban have sought to recast themselves as different from their 1990s incarnation, when they last ruled the country and imposed repressive restrictions across society. Women and girls were denied work and education, men were forced to grow beards, and television and music were banned.

Now, the world is waiting to see the face of the new government, and many Afghans remain skeptical. In the weeks since they took power, signals have been mixed: Government employees including women have been asked to return to work, but some women were later ordered home by lower-ranking Taliban. Universities and schools have been ordered open, but fear has kept both students and teachers away.

Women have demonstrated peacefully, some even having conversations about their rights with Taliban leaders. But some have been dispersed by Taliban special forces firing in the air.

Among the promises the Taliban have made is that once the country’s airports are up and running, Afghans with passports and visas would be allowed to travel. More than 100 countries issued a statement saying they would be watching to see that the new rulers held to their commitment.

Technical teams from Qatar and Turkey arrived in recent days and are working to get the civilian airport operational.

On Saturday, state-run Ariana Airlines made its first domestic flights, which continued on Sunday. The airport is without radar facilities, so flights are restricted to daylight hours to allow for visual landing, said official Shershah Stor.

Several countries have also been bringing in humanitarian supplies. The Gulf state of Qatar, where the Taliban maintained a political office since 2013, is making daily flights into Kabul, delivering humanitarian aid for the war-weary nation. Bahrain also announced humanitarian assistance deliveries.

Meanwhile, the Taliban stepped up an assault on the last remaining pocket of resistance being led by fighters opposed to their rule.

The anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir province, north of the Afghan capital, are being led by former vice president Amrullah Saleh, who has appealed for humanitarian aid to help the thousands of people displaced by the fighting.

A senior Taliban spokesman tweeted Sunday that Taliban troops had overrun Rokha district, one of largest of eight districts in Panjshir. Several Taliban delegations have attempted negotiations with the holdouts there, but talks have failed to gain traction.

Fahim Dashti, the spokesman for the group that is fighting the Taliban, was killed in a battle on Sunday, according to the group’s Twitter account. Dashti was the voice of the group and a prominent media personality during previous governments.

He was also the nephew of Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official of the former government who is involved in negotiations with the Taliban on the future of Afghanistan.

Saleh fled to Panjshir after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani quit Afghanistan as the Taliban marched on the capital. The fighters’ lightning blitz across the country took less than a week to overrun some 300,000 government troops, most of whom surrendered or fled.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.