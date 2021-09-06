This week’s TV: A ‘Band of Brothers’ anniversary, the Clinton impeachment, and ‘American Rust’

“Band of Brothers,” the 10-episode World War II drama co-created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, is one of TV’s best miniseries. It’s moving, majestic, disturbing, cinematic, and unforgettable. The ninth episode, in which Easy Company enters Germany and some of the men stumble across a concentration camp , is seared into my memory. Regretfully, I neglected to include it in my recent countdown of the best episodes of TV since 2000.

On Thursday, which is the 20th anniversary of the first airing of the World War II drama, HBO is premiering a 12-episode podcast about it. Hosted by Roger Bennett, the podcast, which will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms, will examine each episode of “Band of Brothers.” It will also feature interviews with Hanks as well as various cast members, including Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, and Donnie Wahlberg. Will other cast members, such as Michael Cudlitz, Neal McDonough, Kirk Acevedo, Eion Bailey, Marc Warren, and David Schwimmer show up to look back? It’s unclear.

You can still watch the 10-episode story on HBO Max, by the way, if you want to do some prep. While you’re at it, go ahead and stream “The Pacific,” a 2010 companion miniseries of sorts from Hanks, Spielberg, and Gary Goetzman. You won’t be sorry.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. At this point, impeachment is a familiar process. But in 1998, when President Clinton was impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice, it was a shocker, the first impeachment since Andrew Jackson’s in 1868. FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” has a go at the case, beginning on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Ryan Murphy’s anthology series — which so far has dramatized the O.J. Simpson case and the murder of Gianni Versace — focuses on Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, and Linda Tripp, who are portrayed, respectively, by Annaleigh Ashford, Beanie Feldstein, and Sarah Paulson. The 10-episode series was written by playwright Sarah Burgess, based on Jeffrey Toobin’s 1999 book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.”

Jeff Daniels as the police chief of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town in "American Rust." Dennis Mong/Dennis Mong/SHOWTIME

2. It’s set in Pennsylvania, but don’t expect “Mare of Easttown”-level accents. Nonetheless, there is murdur durdur. Showtime’s “American Rust,” adapted from the Philipp Meyer novel by Dan Futterman, stars Jeff Daniels as the police chief in a southwest Pennsylvania Rust Belt town. He’s having a love affair with a woman — played by Maura Tierney — whose son is accused of murder. Conflicts of interest? Oh yeah. The nine-parter, also starring Bill Camp, Clea Lewis, and Mark Pellegrino, premieres Sunday at 10 p.m.

3. Somehow I never expected to see “reboot” and “Ingmar Bergman” in the same sentence. But here we all are. On Sunday at 9 p.m., HBO is premiering a new version of Bergman’s 1973 Swedish series “Scenes From a Marriage,” about the strains in a couple’s relationship. Jessica Chastain plays a tech exec unfulfilled by her marriage, and Oscar Isaac is her philosophy professor husband. The five-part series has been adapted by Hagai Levi, of “In Treatment” and “The Affair.”

From left: Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, and Mapuana Makia in the Disney+ series "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." Karen Neal/Disney+

4. Somehow I did expect to see “reboot” and “Doogie” in the same sentence. “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” the Neil Patrick Harris series that ran from 1989 to 1993, is returning in a different form. Now called “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” and set in Hawaii, it follows a 16-year-old Asian-American girl who is juggling a medical career and teenage life. The 10-episode season, starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Doogie, is on Disney+ on Wednesday.

5. I like the cast of this one, which includes Charlie Cox (“Boardwalk Empire”!), Aidan Gillen (“The Wire”! “Game of Thrones”!), Ciaran Hinds (“Rome”! “Game of Thrones”!), and Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black”!). Called “Kin,” it’s an eight-episode Irish drama about a crime family at war with a powerful international drug cartel, David and Goliath style, after a boy is killed. You’ve got to have AMC+ to see it, though, on Thursday.

