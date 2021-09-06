Meet Chris Dagesse. At 39 he’s one of New England’s most powerful auto moguls

In the spring, Norwood-based DCD picked up the Lannan Chevrolet dealerships in Lowell and Woburn. Next up is a two-franchise dealership in Rhode Island, a deal due to close a month from now.

Chris and his father, Dan Dagesse, through their firm DCD Automotive Holdings, are rolling out the Nucar brand throughout most of the car dealerships they own — and the ones they are buying. And the father-son duo sees plenty of acquisitions on the road ahead: Chris Dagesse expects to purchase one or two groups a year for the next several years across New England.

The name Nucar probably sounds new to you. But maybe not for much longer — at least not if Chris Dagesse has anything to say about it.

DCD, aka Nucar, is well positioned to become the second-biggest locally owned dealership group in New England, after Herb Chambers Cos. In a month’s time, Chris Dagesse said, DCD will have 21 franchises and be similar in size to the Western Massachusetts-based Balise auto group, which also has outposts in Cape Cod, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. (Prime, based in Westwood, is bigger but owned by out-of-state investors.)

Dan, 68, is well-known in industry circles, a veteran dealer who is taking more of a back seat now to 39-year-old Chris, as the company continues its growth path.

“I don’t think any kid grows up and says, ‘I want to be a car dealer,’ but it’s all I knew,” said Chris Dagesse, DCD’s chief executive. “And I knew I had a great mentor in my father, so it made all the sense in the world.”

DCD’s rollup plans come at a turbulent — albeit profitable — time for the dealership industry. A microchip shortage brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly limited the supplies of new vehicles in the United States; just last week, for example, General Motors and Ford announced new cutbacks in production as a result. Demand is vastly outstripping supply, so dealers can get higher prices, driving up profit margins. (Statewide auto sales were up 18 percent in the just-ended fiscal year, compared to two years ago before the pandemic.)

For many older dealers who are thinking about selling, this could be as good as it gets.

“We have sellers that were reluctant pre-COVID that are stepping forward now because valuations have improved considerably since COVID hit,” said Richard Parmelee, an auto dealer specialist with consulting and accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen, who also noted that manufacturers are increasingly pressing dealers to upgrade their facilities.

“Some of these people,” Parmelee added, “are saying, ‘Why spend it to meet the requirement, when I’m 75 years old and really don’t know if I’m going to be in this business two or three years from now?’”

Then there are the changes coming to the industry, such as the shift from internal combustion engines to electric motors. Electric cars don’t need as many trips to the garage for repairs and maintenance, which is a profit center for most dealers.

As a result, a number of smaller dealers are looking to get out, while several bigger dealers are looking to grow by making acquisitions, said Craig Carlson, an auto industry consultant in Boston.

If it’s within a three-hour drive of the Norwood headquarters, the Dagesses will probably give it a look. They are also eyeing the Mid-Atlantic region, where DCD controls a Mazda and Chevy dealership in Delaware, the original one with the Nucar name.

Chris Dagesse said he won’t range too far from his existing dealerships in the hunt for acquisitions. One of his top lieutenants is a former Prime executive and advised against getting too big, too quickly.

“I don’t want to be spread too thin,” he said.

DCD has been adding the Nucar name to its affiliated dealerships in New Hampshire and Massachusetts — Nucar Ford of Plymouth, for example, or Nucar Lannon Chevrolet of Woburn — with one important exception. Chris Dagesse said he has no plans to add the moniker to his Boch Honda and Toyota dealerships anytime soon, even though Ernie Boch Jr. hasn’t owned the dealerships in several years and is no longer being paid to promote them. The Boch brand name, Chris Dagesse said, remains too valuable to give up or water down.

The father and son ran dealerships for decades — first in northern New England, and then in Florida, and eventually Delaware — before establishing DCD in 2014 to acquire the Boch dealerships the following year. Ernie Boch had originally hired Dan Dagesse to oversee the sale of the Boch dealerships and the transition to a new owner, before Dan and Chris decided to buy them instead. (Boch still owns Maserati and Ferrari dealerships in Norwood, as well as the New England distributorship for Subaru.)

From their office just off the “Automile” along Route 1, the Dagesses are using DCD as a platform to build a growing empire. The company now employs 1,200 people, and expects to generate about $1.5 billion in revenue this year, Chris Dagesse said. He would like to more than triple that, to $5 billion, within six years.

There are some natural economies of scale that come with bringing more dealerships under one corporate umbrella. Most back-office functions — human resources, purchasing, accounting — can be done at DCD headquarters. During the pandemic, Chris Dagesse hired two programmers to develop software that allows dealership groups to mix and compare data sets of varying auto brands, and is now selling that software to other companies as well as using it at DCD.

David Rosenberg, the former Prime chief executive, said there’s another advantage to gaining scale: the ability to move cars around to meet customers’ demands.

“Inventory is so scarce now, new and used, if you have more than one of a particular franchise, you can share the [vehicles],” Rosenberg said. “It helps you be more effective and gets you more return on your advertising.”

Rosenberg, who now runs several dealerships in Vermont and New Hampshire, has known Dan Dagesse for decades. If anyone can grow an auto group skillfully, Rosenberg said, it’s Dan.

“I have no reason to doubt him,” Rosenberg said. “He’s a very bright guy. He’s very disciplined.”

Chris and Dan both have ownership stakes in DCD. Dan has not fully retired yet, although Chris is increasingly in the driver’s seat.

“The industry, it’s always changing,” Chris Dagesse said. “Some people would be freaked out by that, but I’ve been able to learn quite a bit.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.