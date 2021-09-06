Thinking inside the box, Cabot launches a mac & cheese line

Cabot's line of macaroni and cheese will be widely available later this month. handout

The popular Vermont-based Cabot Creamery, a cooperative of 800 farm families, has earned awards for its cheddars. Home cooks have long used them to make macaroni and cheese. Now, Cabot has rolled out a boxed mac & cheese line using its aged cheddars, dried and powdered, with organic pasta shells. No artificial flavorings are added. It comes in three flavors: Seriously Sharp is bold and nutty; Pepper Jack has a spicy kick; and Bacon Cheddar has the hickory smoky flavor similar to their blocks of cheese. The mac & cheese is as simple to prepare as any brand — ready in 20 minutes with milk and a little butter if you choose, and turns out especially creamy ($4.95 for 6.25 ounces). Available at Big Y stores, and later in September, it will be available at Shaw’s, Stop & Shop, and Market Basket locations. Or visit www.dakinfarm.com.