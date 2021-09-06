fb-pixel Skip to main content

Thinking inside the box, Cabot launches a mac & cheese line

It comes in three flavors: Seriously Sharp, Pepper Jack, and Bacon Cheddar.

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated September 7, 2021, 9 minutes ago
Cabot's line of macaroni and cheese will be widely available later this month.
Cabot's line of macaroni and cheese will be widely available later this month.handout

The popular Vermont-based Cabot Creamery, a cooperative of 800 farm families, has earned awards for its cheddars. Home cooks have long used them to make macaroni and cheese. Now, Cabot has rolled out a boxed mac & cheese line using its aged cheddars, dried and powdered, with organic pasta shells. No artificial flavorings are added. It comes in three flavors: Seriously Sharp is bold and nutty; Pepper Jack has a spicy kick; and Bacon Cheddar has the hickory smoky flavor similar to their blocks of cheese. The mac & cheese is as simple to prepare as any brand — ready in 20 minutes with milk and a little butter if you choose, and turns out especially creamy ($4.95 for 6.25 ounces). Available at Big Y stores, and later in September, it will be available at Shaw’s, Stop & Shop, and Market Basket locations. Or visit www.dakinfarm.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Advertisement

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Boston Globe video