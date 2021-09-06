10 trash trucks catch fire at Norton facility

Ten trash trucks caught on fire at a Waste Management facility in Norton early Monday morning, causing an estimated $5 million in damages, officials said.
Fire crews from 8 different communities responded to the two-alarm fire at 100 Hill St., which started just before 6 a.m., said Norton Deputy Fire Chief Brenton Keene.
“The fire may have started at one truck, which quickly spread to the other trucks in the parking lot since they were parked close together,” he said.
The fire crews left the scene at noon, Keene said. Damages amounted to $5 million, he said.
Waste Management, based in Texas, issued a statement Monday thanking fire crews that responded to the scene.
“Waste Management would like to thank the first responders from the Norton Fire Department for all of their efforts this morning,” Garrett Trierweiler, a spokesman for the Norton facility. “We are uncertain of the cause of the fire and will work closely with the Department as they conduct their investigation. We will be reaching out to our customers with updates on any service impacts as a result of the situation.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.