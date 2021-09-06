10 trash trucks catch fire at Norton facility

Ten trash trucks caught on fire at a Waste Management facility in Norton early Monday morning, causing an estimated $5 million in damages, officials said.

Fire crews from 8 different communities responded to the two-alarm fire at 100 Hill St., which started just before 6 a.m., said Norton Deputy Fire Chief Brenton Keene.

“The fire may have started at one truck, which quickly spread to the other trucks in the parking lot since they were parked close together,” he said.