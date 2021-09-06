Authorities investigating infant death in Norwood

State and local police are investigating the death of a baby at a family home in Norwood on Sunday evening, officials said Monday.
The infant was taken to a hospital but did not survive, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office. Autopsy results on the baby were still pending Monday night, Traub said.
Norwood police declined to comment Monday night. State Police and the Department of Children and Families did not immediately respond to inquiries from the Globe. No further information was immediately available.
