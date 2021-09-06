Convicted sex offender charged in 1988 murder of woman in South Boston

The charges come 33 years after Judy Chamberlin was found raped and fatally strangled in the basement of the former Fargo building at 451 D St. on July 28, 1988.

Richard Vega, 59, who has a number of aliases, is to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on murder charges later this month after a grand jury returned indictments against him on Aug. 30, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement.

More than 30 years after a woman was raped and strangled in the basement of a building on D Street in South Boston, a convicted sex offender too dangerous to be released from prison has been charged with her death, officials said Monday.

The building has since been transformed into a gleaming residential/commercial property in an area now known as the Seaport District.

“Our family has waited 33 years for someone to be arrested for the brutal death of our sister Judy,’’ Chamberlin’s brother said in the statement. “We thank all of those involved in his capture. Our sister can now lay in peace and our family has closure. We love and miss you Judy.”

Vega has been imprisoned since 1990 after he was convicted of raping an elderly woman in Revere three years prior He was sentenced to 19½ to 20 years in prison for that crime, and was civilly committed when his sentence was nearing an end in 2008 after a jury found him to still be “sexually dangerous,” the statement said.

Prosecutors determined Vega to be a suspect in Chamberlin’s killing in 2011, when a sample of his DNA collected after his 1980 conviction came back as a match with DNA found at the crime scene. At the time, prosecutors did not think they had enough evidence to convict Vega, so the investigation continued, the statement said.

Prosecutors discovered evidence linking Vega to the murder as part of the Project for Unsolved Suffolk Homicides. The program, known as PUSH, was started in 2019 to reexamine unsolved murder cases dating back to the 1960s, according to the statement.

“Criminal investigations, especially homicides, are uniquely challenging,” Rollins said in the statement. “The passage of time only creates greater difficulty for investigators and prosecutors — memories may become blurry, witnesses may have died, or cannot be located — but the urgency to hold violent offenders and murderers accountable never diminishes.”

Vega is the third person charged under the initiative, the statement said. In November 2019, William Sanchez was charged with shooting and killing Jorge Medina outside of a party in Dorchester in 1995. In December 2019, Steven Fike was indicted on charges of raping and killing 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau in a South End hotel.

