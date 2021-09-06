Heavy fire in Brighton leaves one dead, sends three to hospital

Officials responded to the fire at 32 Perthshire Rd. at about 12:30 a.m., the department tweeted.

A three-alarm fire that broke out in Brighton early Monday morning claimed the life of one resident, the Boston Fire Department said. Two firefighters and one resident were also transported to an area hospital.

Firefighters encountered a “heavy fire” in the rear of the 2 1/2-story building, which was occupied at the time, the department tweeted. A fire had also erupted on both the second and third floor rear porches.

The department tweeted shortly after 1 a.m. that a sizable fire in the attic had been knocked down and that all companies were working.

Advertisement

Firefighters were ultimately able to save one resident from the roof of the second floor, but “sadly we had a fatality at this fire,” the department tweeted.

The department tweeted around 2:46 a.m. that some first responders would remain on the scene to check for “hot spots.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.