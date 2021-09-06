Heavy fire in Brighton leaves one dead, sends three to hospital

A three-alarm fire that broke out in Brighton early Monday morning claimed the life of one resident, the Boston Fire Department said. Two firefighters and one resident were also transported to an area hospital.
SEE IT: Video provided by a neighbor on Perthshire Street shows the extreme fire that first arriving crews found in the 3-Alarm fire that left one dead in Brighton. pic.twitter.com/hiXhObkv77— Live Boston (@LiveBoston617) September 6, 2021
Officials responded to the fire at 32 Perthshire Rd. at about 12:30 a.m., the department tweeted.
At approximately 12:30 this morning Companies responded to 32 Perthshire Road in Brighton, heavy fire in the rear of a 2 1/2 story occupied building. Fire on floors 2 and 3 on the rear porches , a 2nd and 3rd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/I0lzTqomuH— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021
Firefighters encountered a “heavy fire” in the rear of the 2 1/2-story building, which was occupied at the time, the department tweeted. A fire had also erupted on both the second and third floor rear porches.
Heavy fire in attic has been knocked down all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/kKxR9tLQWT— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021
The department tweeted shortly after 1 a.m. that a sizable fire in the attic had been knocked down and that all companies were working.
@BostonFireC1 Commissioner Dempsey briefs the media on the 3 alarm fire on Perthshire Rd. Firefighters saved 1 resident from the roof of the 2nd floor , but sadly we had a fatality at this fire. pic.twitter.com/oyM02eLwzW— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021
Firefighters were ultimately able to save one resident from the roof of the second floor, but “sadly we had a fatality at this fire,” the department tweeted.
The department tweeted around 2:46 a.m. that some first responders would remain on the scene to check for “hot spots.”
1st alarm companies making up, detail companies will remain to check on hot spots. We have 2 Firefighters and 1 resident transported to the hospital by @BOSTON_EMS . pic.twitter.com/82Q1i2pz8H— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021
