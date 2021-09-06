Here’s what experts recommend to support your child’s mental health

After schools shuttered in March 2020, students of all backgrounds struggled with isolation during the pandemic, a trend seen across the nation. But specialists say the worst trauma afflicted youths who relied on school as an escape from difficult homes, and those most affected by the health and economic crises, including low-income students, students with disabilities, and students of color.

Researchers estimate that nearly 104,900 US children lost a parent to COVID. Nearly one in three Black or Latino families nationwide faced three compounding hardships such as housing insecurity, hunger, and unemployment, twice the rate of white and Asian-American families.