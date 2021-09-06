‘Known larceny suspect’ arrested at Dartmouth shopping mall

Officers responded to the mall after receiving a report that a “known larceny suspect” was spotted in the area, police said in a statement.

Jesus Torres, 28, of New Bedford, was found hiding amid boxes inside the home improvement store located at the North Dartmouth Mall around 1:20 p.m., Dartmouth police announced Monday.

A man who had seven warrants charging him with larceny and robbery was arrested Sunday inside a Lowe’s store in Dartmouth that was briefly placed into lockdown, police said.

Upon arrival, an officer saw Torres running towards the Lowe’s at 55 Faunce Corner Road, police said. Torres allegedly disregarded an officer’s command to stop and ran inside Lowe’s, which was placed on lockdown so Dartmouth police officers and K-9 Gunner could conduct a search, the statement said.

Officers found Torres hiding between boxes and placed him under arrest.

Torres was charged with larceny of more than $1,200, 3 counts of shoplifting, and resisting arrest. He also had 7 outstanding warrants related to larceny and robbery, the statement said.

Police Chief Brian Levesque commended the officers for their quick work.

“Their ability to coordinate a search in such a short period of time, while still maintaining the safety of the general public, was nothing short of remarkable,” Levesque said in the statement.

