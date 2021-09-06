For Labor Day, expect sunshine and beach weather

The first image I want to show you this morning is what we call a mesoscale analysis of temperature, dew point, and pressure. I also put a cold front on the map.

The humidity rose overnight ahead of a cold front, and if you slept with the window open, it’s probably more humid in the house than it was when you went to bed. The good news for those who don’t like the sticky air is that it will be turning more comfortable during the day, leaving us with a very pleasant afternoon.

The areas in green represent high moisture content — or where it doesn’t feel very comfortable if you don’t like humidity this morning. Areas in blue represent the drier air. Where there’s no color, and it’s all white, it’s just super dry. That dry air is headed east and will continue to filter in throughout the day.

Temperatures will spike into beach territory this afternoon, reaching into the lower 80s, along with increasing amounts of sunshine. All in all, it’s going to be a very nice Labor Day — even on Cape Cod where showers and clouds are more numerous early today. The afternoon features clearing skies and a return to sunshine. Tides are high at about noon, with warm water temperatures continuing.

It’s comfortably cool overnight with temperatures falling back down into the 50s except holding around 60 in Boston. Tuesday is an absolutely stunning day, similar to this past Saturday, with readings up near 80 in the afternoon. It is followed by another beautiful day on Wednesday, perhaps a couple of degrees warmer.

Full sunshine on Tuesday will help temperatures reach near 80 in the afternoon. WeatherBELL

Another front is going to approach the area on Wednesday night, and once again the humidity is going to go back up. It will be muggy all night Wednesday. As the front passes offshore on Thursday, humidity levels will once again drop.

The timing of Thursday’s front will be crucial in determining whether we see any heavy showers or thunderstorms. If the front passes offshore at sunrise, which is most likely, the probability of thunder is much lower than it would be if the front slows down and moves through when we’ve had a chance to get some sunshine and heat.

Showers are likely overnight Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Tropical Tidbits

This cold front will continue out into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and actually help Hurricane Larry make the turn east, avoiding Bermuda.

I expect clearing to take place on Thursday night, followed by three very similar days Friday through the end of the weekend, with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. If you have any outdoor activities this weekend, great job on your planning because the weather looks perfectly ideal.