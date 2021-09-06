Labor Day traffic from Cape Cod, Maine expected to increase Monday, AAA says

Labor Day traffic from Cape Cod, New Hampshire, Maine and other popular vacation spots is expected to be heavy later on Monday, according to AAA of Southern New England.

“On Monday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., traffic will be very busy,” said Mary Maguire, a spokeswoman for AAA. “A lot of people are trying to enjoy the last rays of summer sunshine at the beach, meaning people will head back later rather than earlier coming off of the Cape, New Hampshire, and Maine.”

John Paul, a traffic safety manager for AAA, said there is a 15-minute backup going over the Sagamore Bridge leaving the Cape early afternoon Monday.

Destinations like the Berkshires and MassPike will also experience heavy traffic Monday, he added.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.








