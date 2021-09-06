Pitbull mix rescued by State Police after dog was left to drown on a Revere beach

The dog is currently being cared for at Ocean Views Kennel in Revere, State Police said in a statement Monday.

A Revere man was charged with animal cruelty after he left his dog chained to a steel rod at Short Beach on Aug. 29., abandoning the dog to the mercy of the high tide before it was rescued by authorities, State Police said.

Elias Pacheco-Osario, 27, of Revere, was arrested by State Troopers Friday after surveillance footage showed him walking the dog on the beach near where the pet was found, State Police said.

The 50-pound male pitbull mix was found last Sunday with a thick metal chain around his neck, tied to a metal rod protruding from the bottom of the Winthrop Parkway ramp onto Short Beach, State Police said. The metal chain was weighed down by a large rock to keep the dog from escaping, police said.

The dog was left on a secluded part of the beach near the shoreline, according to State Police.

During certain parts of the day, much of the beach is consumed by the high tide, State Police said. Had the dog not been rescued, he could have drowned when the tide rose.

The steel rod the dog was left tied to near the ramp on Short Beach. Massachusetts State Police

State Police later learned the dog’s name was ‘Killer.’

Surveillance footage from the scene allowed State Police to identify Pacheco-Osario, who works at a construction site in Wakefield, officials said.

State Police located Pacheco-Osario at his workplace and took him to the Revere Barracks for questioning, police said. There, he told police he was the dog’s owner and confessed to leaving him on the beach, police said.

The suspect said he abandoned his dog after deciding he could no longer care for him, police said. Pacheco-Osario was then placed under arrest for charges of animal abuse.

Pacheco-Osario posted his $340 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Chelsea District Court on Tuesday, State Police said.

