Pair of 2-year-old girls attacked by coyote in Arlington, officials say

A pair of 2-year-old girls was attacked by a coyote about 10 minutes apart in separate incidents in Arlington on Sunday evening, officials said.

At 5:40 p.m., the coyote bit a girl and dragged her as she sat in the yard of her home on Epping Street, according to a statement from local police and health officials.

At 5:50 p.m., local officials responded to another report of a child attacked by a coyote at Summer Hill Circle.