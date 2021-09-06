Pair of 2-year-old girls attacked by coyote in Arlington, officials say

A pair of 2-year-old girls was attacked by a coyote about 10 minutes apart in separate incidents in Arlington on Sunday evening, officials said.
At 5:40 p.m., the coyote bit a girl and dragged her as she sat in the yard of her home on Epping Street, according to a statement from local police and health officials.
At 5:50 p.m., local officials responded to another report of a child attacked by a coyote at Summer Hill Circle.
The two-year-old girl was also in her yard when the animal approached and scratched her, the release said.
Both girls were take to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Officials believe the same coyote was involved in each incident.
Arlington police and state environmental police said they were unable to immediately locate the coyote, but they will continue a joint investigation to track down the animal.
No further information was immediately released Monday.
