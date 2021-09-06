Alphonso David, who advised Cuomo, fired as Human Rights Campaign president

David’s removal is the latest fallout from the report by Letitia James, the New York State attorney general, describing allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo, and efforts by his aides to retaliate against the former governor’s accusers. Cuomo resigned in August after the report outlined 11 allegations, as well as the attempts by his advisers to smear one of the victims, and described a toxic work environment.

David, the group’s first Black president, was terminated “for cause,” in a vote that followed a joint meeting of the boards of the Human Rights Campaign and its affiliated foundation. Beyond two abstentions from the foundation board, the vote was unanimous.

Alphonso David, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was ousted by the group’s board Monday night over a report revealing that he had advised former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sex harassment allegations.

David, who had worked as a lawyer in Cuomo’s office, was identified in the James report as involved in efforts to undermine Cuomo’s first accuser, Lindsey Boylan. Despite no longer working there, David had a memo in his possession containing confidential information about Boylan’s employment history. He shared the memo with Cuomo’s advisers who were hoping to release details to reporters. David has maintained that he had an obligation as a lawyer to do so.

David also suggested edits to a letter intended to malign Boylan that was being circulated among Cuomo and his aides, and said that he would collect signatures for it from former aides. He declined to sign it himself, however, and he later said that he did not know the extent of the allegations against Cuomo. He called for Cuomo’s resignation after the report came out.

A person familiar with the deliberations among the board of the Human Rights Campaign said that David never told the organization that he was helping to advise Cuomo when the accusations came to light. The person said David did not consult the group’s counsel, or tell them that he was going to be interviewed by James’ office.

In a statement, the co-chairs of the board, Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson, said they had decided to end David’s role “effective immediately, for violations of his contract with the Human Rights Campaign.”

The statement also touched on a public quarrel that had unfolded between David and the board over the weekend, after David said that he had been told that a review of his actions had been completed without any finding of wrongdoing.

“Yesterday and today, Mr. David released a statement that included significant untruths about the investigation and his status with the organization,” Cox and Patterson said. “At HRC, we are fighting to bring full equality and liberation to LGBTQ+ people everywhere. That includes fighting on behalf of all victims of sexual harassment and assault.”

The review was conducted by members of the HRC executive committee. Of the seven members who worked on the matter, five were Black and two were white, a person familiar with the discussions said. They determined that David had a conflict of interest in advising Cuomo’s office, and that his efforts created reputational damage to the organization. Joni Madison, the chief operating officer for the group, will become the interim president while a search takes place for David’s successor.

David is not the only liberal ally of Cuomo to become ensnared in the James report. Recently, prominent lawyer Roberta A. Kaplan, a co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, whose mission is to fight for sexual harassment victims, stepped down after the James report revealed that she had discussed with Tina Tchen, the chief executive of Time’s Up, a letter about Boylan being drafted by Cuomo’s aides. Although they contested the accusation that they had counseled Cuomo’s team on smearing a victim, both Kaplan and Tchen recently stepped down from their roles.

David had been a Cuomo aide for nine years when the Human Rights Campaign hired him in June 2019. In announcing David’s appointment, the group highlighted his work with the former governor on major advances in LGBTQ rights, including marriage equality and a ban on conversion therapy.

The divisions between David’s supporters and those who believed he crossed a line by helping Cuomo combat allegations of sexual harassment became even more apparent Sunday, after David released his statement on Twitter. Along with saying that the review had been completed without any finding of wrongdoing, he said the co-chairs of the board “have now asked me to consider resigning, not because of any wrongdoing, but because they feel the incident has been a ‘distraction’ for the organization.”

He said that their plan had been to “resolve the matter quietly during this holiday weekend,” adding: “I have the support of too many of our employees, board members and stakeholders to walk away quietly into the night. I am not resigning.”

“The idea that this is a distraction is simply not right,” David said. “I have not been distracted, nor have my HRC colleagues who are fighting for human rights. The distraction would be calling for my resignation without providing the results of the review.”

Officials with the Human Rights Campaign then released a statement to their own staff saying that the review was not done and that David was mischaracterizing what had been relayed to him about the findings.

“We were very surprised and disappointed by the inaccuracies in his portrayal of events,” the two board chairs told their staff in an email. “That investigation will soon be completed,” the statement said, and the organization “will then have more to say.”

The board chairs initially supported David remaining in his role, but when some staff members questioned whether he should leave, they hired the law firm Sidley Austin to conduct a review of his conduct.

The person familiar with the board’s decision said that there was no written report from that review, and that there was never going to be one. Rather, there were oral presentations to the board. David is said to have provided names to the board for people to be interviewed during the investigation, in addition to the 10 hours he spent being interviewed.

The board co-chairs’ statement released late Monday indicated that there were not merely scattered calls for David’s resignation, but hundreds of them, with staff, board members and allies wanting the group to part ways with him.

“This is a painful moment in our movement,” they wrote. “While the board’s decision is not the outcome we had ever envisioned or hoped for in terms of Mr. David’s tenure with HRC, his actions have put us in an untenable position by violating HRC’s core values, policies and mission.” They said they were “grateful for his leadership over the last two years,” particularly on initiatives related to the trans community.