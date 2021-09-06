Former Marine accused of killing 4 in Florida did not know his victims, police say

When officers arrived at the scene Sunday, the affidavit says, they heard a woman screaming. Officials say Riley shot at deputies who entered the home, leading to an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. Riley eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. He attempted to grab the gun of an officer while being transported to the hospital, the affidavit says.

Bryan Riley, 33, is accused of invading two Lakeland area homes Sunday and killing a mother, her 3-month-old baby and two other adults. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said an 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times was in critical but stable condition. Riley also killed the family's dog, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a Sunday news conference.

The former Marine sharpshooter accused of killing four people in Polk County, Fla., over the weekend told police that he did not know the victims, according to an arrest affidavit.

The night before the shooting, Judd said, a man had shown up in the victims' neighborhood and told residents that he had a vision of someone killing herself. Neighbors called the police, but the man was gone by the time they arrived. That man is believed to have been Riley.

Advertisement

The 11-year-old who survived told police that Riley entered her home, asking for the person from his vision before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Riley's fiancee told police that he had been acting strange over the past week after returning from working a security detail at a church in Orlando, according to the affidavit.

In Riley's first court appearance Monday, a judge ruled that he would not be issued bond, the 10th Circuit Trial Court said. The public defender's office could not immediately be reached Monday. Riley said he would like to hire his own attorney, 10 Tampa Bay reported.

Advertisement

During an interview with police, Riley admitted to shooting several people and said voices instructed him to do it, according to the affidavit.

Asked why he shot the baby, the affidavit says, Riley responded: "Because I'm a sick guy. I want to confess to all of it and be sent to jail."

The victims begged Riley to stop as he continued shooting, the affidavit says he told officers.

In the interview, police said Riley also told them he set a nearby pickup truck on fire as an "exit strategy."

Riley was booked into the Polk County jail Sunday, accused of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, armed burglary with battery, arson, cruelty to an animal and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The only victim who has been publicly identified is 40-year-old Justice Gleason.

- - -

The Washington Post’s Meryl Kornfield contributed to this report.