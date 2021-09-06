Parsing that delicate difference between religious believers and nonbelievers

In the Sept. 1 letter “Religious and atheist views can intermingle only to a point,” Robert G. Bill writes, in reaction to the election of a humanist as head of the Harvard University chaplains, that both religious believers and nonbelievers can and do act in ways that are sometimes moral, sometimes not, sometimes ethical, sometimes not. The difference, he says, is that religious people believe in “a fundamental nonmaterial reality” while atheists believe “entirely in a material universe.” If the difference between the two is simply a difference in their understanding of the reality of nature, then religious belief has nothing to offer that is not available to nonbelievers. I would agree with that. One obvious inference then is that religious beliefs should have no priority in the law; for instance, no religious exemptions. There should be no “In God We Trust” slogans on American currency. There should be no mention of God in the Pledge of Allegiance. There should be no prayers before congressional meetings. Religious beliefs should be entirely personal, not public policy.

Jack Finn