On this Labor Day, she celebrates those who risked all to show up, over and over again

On this Labor Day, I feel especially grateful to essential workers who have continued going to their jobs and interacting with people during the past 18 months of this frightening pandemic. I have cancer, requiring many medical appointments. Without dedicated health care workers at their jobs when I needed them, I believe I would definitely be sicker now, if not worse. Yet I can imagine how stressful it must have been for them, before vaccines became available, placing themselves and their families at risk every day by performing their important work. For me, they are heroes.

I am also grateful to the workers at my Stop & Shop who were there every day unloading trucks and stocking shelves so that my husband and I could purchase what we needed to stay healthy. They too put themselves and their families at risk and must have been filled with anxiety every day.