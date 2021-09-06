Beverly’s Nick Braganca wants to turn heads in his senior season

When the Beverly boys’ soccer team took on Winchester in the 2019 Division 2 North quarterfinals, then-sophomore Nick Braganca converted his spot kick in the Panthers’ shootout loss to the eventual state champions.

In a scrimmage, Beverly senior Nick Braganca (left) a returning Globe All-Scholastic pick, tries to control the ball alongside Ben Bailey of St. John's Prep.

As a senior captain, Braganca is the leader of a Panther squad determined to make a long run in the MIAA tournament.

“We have to win,” said Braganca, a 6-foot-2-inch forward. “We all know that we’re all good individuals, but if we come together as a team, I don’t think there’s a team that can stop us.”

In last fall’s abbreviated 11-game season due to COVID-19, Braganca recorded eight goals and 10 assists and earned EMass, All-State, All-New England, and Globe All-Scholastic honors.

“I was not expecting all of that to be honest, especially with COVID,” Braganca said. “I didn’t even know if we were going to have a season, so I just came out, did my best, and I’m glad I got those accolades.”

At the club level, Braganca plays for New England Surf Boys 2004 State Grey, which won the Massachusetts Youth Soccer State Cup in May, was a finalist US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championship in New Jersey, and finished in third place at the US Youth Soccer National Championship in Florida.

Playing with, and against top players from the region, Braganca has developed into an impact player.

“Everywhere he has gone he has really turned heads and made a big impact for his team,” Beverly coach Edgar de Leon said. “They may have lost in the national semifinals, but, to get to that point, he was one of the key factors of that success for their team as well, so he’s a big player.”

Braganca wants to “leave with a bang” and turn more heads his senior season with the Panthers.

His goals are lofty: 25 goals and 10 assists, a state title, All-America, and Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

“This year with the All-American goal, I’ve just been putting in work, thinking about the games, and mentally and physically just pushing myself,” Braganca said.

Ian Visnick, a junior midfielder/defender for Beverly, said that Braganca elevates the play of those around him.

“Nick’s one of the best players in the region, one of the best in the state, and, whether he means it or not, he makes everyone around him better,” Visnick said.

De Leon said that Braganca is fully prepared for another standout season.

“He’s strong physically, he’s taking care of himself, and tactically and technically he understands what his role is,” de Leon said. “He’s coming in ready to go.”

This fall, he will shift from central midfield to center forward — the position he plays for his club team.

“He’s willing to play any position that we ask him to because he’s such a good player that whatever position he’s playing he’s going to dominate it,” de Leon said. “He can change the game at any moment when he puts his mind to it.”

He is a player with the intent of competing for a Division 1 college program.

“The sky’s the limit for Nick,” Visnick said.

Corner Kicks

▪ In the Middlesex League, sixth-ranked Lexington will look to defend its Liberty Division title after posting a 5-0-2 record last fall to edge out Arlington and Winchester for the program’s third consecutive league crown. The Minutemen will have big shoes to fill on the backline after graduating All-New England defender Bobby Hutchinson, a Globe All-Scholastic.

But third-year coach Dastan Pakyari expects a number of sophomores and juniors to step up into full-time roles, trusting the town’s pipeline to come through once again. Junior Cruz Ortiz is a promising attacking midfielder and keeper Leo Seidel is turning heads in net during preseason training.

The Minutemen open the season Friday at Stoneham.

“We’ve been focusing on playing as a team,” said Pakyari. “Doing the simple things like communicating, listening to one another, and attacking and defending as a team.”

Pakyari said the focus level has been high with a state tournament back in the fold this fall. Lexington will be challenged in the Middlesex again by rivals Arlington and Winchester. Reading and Belmont are also contenders.

“We won a state title five years ago and these kids were there and watching on the outside,” said Pakyari. “I think now that they have the chance unlike last season they are putting everything they have into the season.”

▪ Among the casualties during the abbreviated 2020 season were the elimination of non-conference games. But they are set to return as the regular season kicked off Monday.

The first week brings a number of intriguing non-league tilts, including Xaverian at Bridgewater-Raynham (Tuesday), Framingham at Shrewsbury (Thursday), Newton North at Lincoln-Sudbury (Thursday), and Boston Latin at Latin Academy (Monday).

Non-conference matchups often give teams a litmus test to see how they’ll fare come state tournament time, and a number of the state’s top programs are scheduling tough non-league games to prepare themselves for later in the season.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, No. 1 Nauset at New Bedford, 5:30 p.m. — The Globe’s top-ranked team opens the season with a difficult nonconference road matchup in New Bedford. Nauset went 12-0 last season, while the Whalers finished 10-2-3.

Thursday, No. 14 Brookline at No. 11 Needham, 4 p.m. — Two of the top teams in the Bay State Conference square off in the opener after posting successful campaigns in 2020.

Thursday, No. 20 Bedford at Acton-Boxborough, 4 p.m. — Bedford has gone 24-3-2 over the past two seasons, but will face a tough season opener against Dual County Large foe A-B, which went 7-2 last fall.

Saturday, No. 4 BC High at Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m. —Expectations are high for the fourth-ranked Eagles as they begin the season with a nonconference game in Lawrence.

Saturday, No. 2 Concord-Carlisle at Beverly, 12 p.m. —The lone nonconference matchup of the season for the second-ranked Patriots comes against a stingy Beverly team led by All-New England selection Nick Braganca.

