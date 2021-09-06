Bill Belichick clarifies COVID remarks, saying, ‘We’re better off if everybody is vaccinated’

“That being said, even if everybody was vaccinated, it doesn’t solve all of our problems, as we’ve seen multiple players, head coaches, and assistant coaches throughout the league test positive for COVID even after they have been vaccinated.”

“My comment relative to the vaccinations or, really, the way I feel is that that’s an individual decision for each person to make,” Belichick said Monday morning. “As a team, we’re better off if everybody is vaccinated.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick clarified remarks he made last week about the efficacy of the COVID vaccines.

Belichick made headlines last week when he said the implication that vaccines “solve every problem” has not been substantiated. In response to questions about the release of quarterback Cam Newton — and whether Newton’s vaccination status was a factor — Belichick pointed out that “a pretty high number” of vaccinated players, coaches, and staff members have still tested positive for the virus.

Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi had to miss the beginning of training camp because he tested positive despite being vaccinated.

In an interview with NFL.com Thursday, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, pushed back on Belichick’s initial comments.

“We know that vaccines are working,” Sills said. “What we are seeing are some vaccinated people who test positive. But their illness tends to be very short and very mild, and that’s exactly what the vaccines were designed to do.

“Let’s all remember the vaccines were designed to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death. They’re doing a terrific job of that so far, not only in the NFL, where we haven’t seen any serious cases, but in society as a whole.”

According to data collected between Aug. 1-21 by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, the infection rate among unvaccinated individuals (2.2 percent) was seven times higher than that among those who are vaccinated (0.3 percent).

The league’s health and safety protocols are much stricter for unvaccinated individuals than for those who are vaccinated. Unvaccinated players will miss at least 10 days if they test positive and five days if they are a close contact. Vaccinated players will miss time only if they test positive and can return once they are symptom-free and log two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Not all Patriots players are vaccinated, but Belichick has elected not to share the team’s exact numbers. The NFL said last week that 93 percent of all players are vaccinated.

On Monday, Belichick reiterated that a player’s vaccination status is not a factor in roster cuts, but also stressed the importance of remaining conscientious in regard to health and safety.

“It’s still incumbent upon us to be vigilant in our daily hygiene and decision-making for the health and safety of each of us individually and our team,” he said. “We’ll continue to follow all the league protocols as we always do. But that’s not a factor in any player’s release or non-release on the team.”

Two Dolphins shelved

The Miami Dolphins placed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Shaheen will miss the season opener against the Patriots because he is unvaccinated and tested positive.





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.