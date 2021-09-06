Bill Belichick’s rebuilt defense offers versatility and the ability to confuse the sagest of quarterbacks

So, the Patriots new linebacker decided to give fans a sneak preview of just how much of a showstopper he can be as he assumes a starring role in New England’s revamped front seven.

It was the exhibition season opener against Washington and Judon put on exhibition almost as soon as the curtain rose.

The ridiculously talented and instinctive 6-foot-3-inch, 261-pound sixth-year veteran showed off his enormous and versatile skill set in a three-play stretch – over two series – that had defenders and teammates shaking their heads in awe.

On the first play, he used a hesitation step as a hole opened that he could knife through and drop running back Peyton Barber short of the line to a 1-yard gain on third down. To open the next series, Judon faked a blitz before dropping into coverage and deflectingRyan Fitzpatrick’s pass. On the very next snap, he overpowered his blocker and landed a big hit on Fitzpatrick.

In the blink of an eye, Judon showed why he is among the elite three-down backers in the league. He can set the edge against the run, he can drop into coverage, he can pressure the pocket.

“Those guys are hard to find. They’re rare,’’ said Mike Tannenbaum, the former Jets and Dolphins general manager, who believes the Patriots had “a great offseason.’’

Judon’s energy and enthusiasm have been evident all camp long – he likes to hit and he likes to talk. He actually caught Devin McCourty’s attention back in the spring when he immediately immersed himself in the Patriots culture.

“You have a guy that comes in here, obviously a high paid free agent guy who’s had a lot of success in the league and we get over to that hill, which, you know, guys coming from other teams, they kind of wonder where is Bill [Belichick] running? Like what are we about to do?,’’ said McCourty. “And we all had kind of finally got here in minicamp and this guy’s running with the skill [players], but not just running like 10 yards behind – because I’ve seen guys do that and it’s cool, but you can run another side and lose by 10, 15 yards, but he’s like actually competing, talking trash. I think that set the tone for the rest of the team because I’m sure he could tell you, [when] you get to a new team and it’s like how’s this going to work out? He’s kind of come in and just been himself and I think that’s been the best part of it.’’

New England’s linebacking corps, which was thin a year ago, has been revitalized with the returns of Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy and the continued emergence of Josh Uche.

“Matt Judon reminds me a little bit of Rosevelt Colvin like explosive, good athletes. I think he’s versatile, and when you combine him with like Josh Uche, I think Uche has a chance to be a really good pass rusher just in terms of natural bend and motor,’’ said Tannenbaum. “And I’ve always been a huge Hightower fan, so I just think those three players, in particular, could be really productive in that scheme this year.’’

On the front line, the acquisitions of Davon Godchaux (via free agency) and Christian Barmore (via the draft) will aid Lawrence Guy in giving New England a more consistent interior presence .

On the edges, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Chase Winovich will provide another layer to the pass rush. Henry Anderson will help set the edge against the run.

Having so many versatile players to work in and out of various packages, gives the Patriots a ton of options as they game plan from week to week. It also makes them extremely difficult to prepare to play as their multiple schemes can drive coaches and quarterbacks crazy. They know pressure is coming, they just don’t always know where it’s coming from.

“You try and create the same look for the offense, and if you’re playing like a traditional 3-4 and it’s sort of like a Dallas look, you don’t know who’s coming,’’ Tannenbaum explained. “And you work a lot of time on stances and alignment, but in theory, you could cause a lot of uncertainty on the opposing offense because on any one play, you don’t know who’s coming, who’s dropping, and that’s what Coach Belichick does ... You could go back. We can talk about 20 years of Carl Banks, Willie McGinest, Bryan Thomas, just players that really you want to have the ability to have them go forward and backwards, even if going forward is where they can do their most damage... You can really mess with protections of an offense.’’ The Patriots will be without top corner Stephon Gilmore for at least six weeks, but there’s still a lot of versatile talent in the secondary.

McCourty is the quarterback. The veteran safety puts all the pieces in place. He is a master at combo coverages and a sure tackler. Fellow safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger are like hybrid linebackers who will rattle bones and cages.

J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills will man the boundary corners, while Jonathan Jones will line up as the slot corner.

This is a defense built to confuse even the sagest of quarterbacks.

“[Belichick] wants to disguise coverages, so ... And he spends a lot of time working on techniques, so if the opposing quarterback is at the last scrimmage and he’s looking for a tell, depending on how a cornerback is aligned, the depth of a safety, whatever it may be, but everything looks the same,’’ said Tannenbaum, who worked with Belichick in Cleveland. “So, pre-snap, you don’t know if it’s going to be man or a zone, and now, you’re really making the quarterback slow down in terms of he can’t process information as fast because he doesn’t know where the weakness of the opposing defense is for that play because he’s trying to figure out if they’re in man or zone.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

