Braves sign pitcher Charlie Morton to one-year, $20 million extension

The 37-year-old righthander has been a stalwart of the rotation for the first-place Braves, going 13-5 with a 3.47 ERA in 28 starts.

The Atlanta Braves locked up another key player for next season, announcing a $20 million, one-year deal for pitcher Charlie Morton on Monday.

Morton leads the team in wins and has provided veteran leadership in a rotation that includes Max Fried and a pair of 23-year-olds, Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa.

The deal comes two weeks after the Braves reached a similar, low-risk move with catcher Travis d’Arnaud. He agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract beginning next season, with an $8 million club option for 2024 that doesn’t have a buyout.

The Braves signed Morton to a one-year, $15 million contract in free agency after he helped the Tampa Bay Rays reach the 2020 World Series. It marked a return to the franchise where he began his career in 2008.

Morton has been a huge addition to the Braves, especially after former ace Mike Soroka tore his Achilles tendon for the second time and was ruled out for the season.

Since the beginning of the 2017 season, Morton is 60-23 with a 3.37 ERA — the fourth-most wins by a big league pitcher over that span. Before 2017, he had never won more than 10 games in a season.

Indians manager Terry Francona to have surgery Tuesday

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will undergo surgery on his left big toe on Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic.

The 62-year-old Francona stepped down for the season July 29 and had hip replacement surgery a few days later. He has been doing rehab work at Progressive Field and watched a few games at the ballpark with members of the front office.

Francona had surgery for a staph infection in his toe in February and wore a walking boot while managing this season. The rehab for Tuesday’s surgery is expected to take eight to 10 weeks.

Francona is in his ninth season with the Indians and has had a winning record each year. Cleveland advanced to the World Series in 2016 and has made the playoffs five times under Francona’s leadership. He’s five wins from tying Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau (728) for the most wins in team history.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale is the interim manager. Cleveland is 68-66 and in second place in the AL Central.

Francona, a two-time World Series champion with Boston, managed only 14 games last season because of his health. He was in the Cleveland Clinic for weeks because of a serious gastrointestinal issue and was placed in intensive care after developing blood clots.

Guerrero Jr, Semien power surging Jays past Yankees 8-0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-0 for their fifth straight win.

Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games. Toronto also improved to 5-2 in the Bronx this year.

Guerrero hit his 40th homer on Jameson Taillon’s 13th pitch, a full-count curveball that landed a few rows into the seats in right. The slugger and his Hall of Fame father joined Cecil and Prince Fielder as the second father-son duo to hit 40 homers.

Guerrero finished with three hits, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games.

Guerrero Sr. hit 449 homers in his 16-year career. His career high was 44 for the 2000 Montreal Expos when Toronto’s slugging first baseman was 1 year old.

“I have front-row seats to watch this whole season,” said Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo, a teammate of Guerrero Sr. in 1996 with Double-A Harrisburg. “What he’s done, that’s not easy to do. This guy he’s going to be one of the best players in baseball. Actually, he already is and it’s been fun to watch somebody that young be that good at the plate.”

The 22-year-old Guerrero also became the youngest player in Toronto history to hit 40 homers, well ahead of Jesse Barfield, Tony Batista, and Shawn Green, who were all 26 years old when they hit 40 homers for the first time.