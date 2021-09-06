In a challenge facing most NFL teams, Titans hope to have virus in control for season opener

“Everybody, whether it’s the league, whether it’s your family, my family, we all have to just understand that we’re going to deal with some things,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “We’re going to deal with positive test results from vaccinated people. We’ll follow the protocols how we have to and try to be as safe as we possibly can.”

Not everyone around the NFL may be as healthy to kick off this season with COVID-19 proving to be an issue hovering over another season.

The Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak is nearing an end even with two starting offensive linemen still on the reserve list.

Vrabel, who said last spring he was vaccinated, was the first to test positive Aug. 22 in an outbreak that reached at least 14, including 10 players. Vrabel is optimistic that both center Ben Jones and right guard Nate Davis will be back soon enough to practice before the Titans host Arizona in the season opener Sunday.

Other NFL teams may be without starters for their openers.

Miami put its presumed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and backup tight end Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday ahead of Sunday’s opener at New England. Carolina starting right guard John Miller also went on the reserve list Monday and will miss the Panthers’ home opener against the Jets.

Miller will be out 10 days, which indicates under league rules he was unvaccinated and tested positive. Carolina coach Matt Rhule said last week only two Panthers’ players had not been vaccinated.

The Jets are waiting to see if wide receiver Jamison Crowder will be available after going on the reserve list last Friday after testing positive. Vaccinated, Crowder needs to test negative 24 hours apart twice under NFL protocols.

Dallas likely will be without four-time Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin for its opener Thursday night at Tampa Bay.

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is vaccinated, remained out after his positive test for COVID-19 as the two-time defending AFC champions began preparing Monday for their season opener against Cleveland.

Ryan Tannehill was just starting to practice with AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown when the Titans quarterback was put on the reserve list Aug. 26. He was activated Saturday and was on the field two days later.

Vrabel said Tannehill will have to build a relationship with Jones, acquired by trade in June, on the field. Both have met extensively, the Titans have talked about it and now must finetune in practice for the opener.

Asked if he talked to his players about staying safe before having a three-day weekend off, Vrabel said the Titans always try to be smart about what they do.

“Judging from the games that I watched, I didn’t see that COVID was much of a concern for anybody, but we have to be smart in the decisions that we make,” Vrabel said. “Whether it is who we hang out with, what we do, and I think that they are very conscious of that.”

49ers rookie QB shows progress

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance showed signs of progress in returning from a finger injury but there are still questions about whether he will be able to play in the season opener.

Lance no longer needed a splint on the index finger on his throwing hand after suffering a small chip fracture in the exhibition finale on Aug. 29. But during the open portion of practice for reporters, Lance didn’t make any throws.

He held a ball during an early drill but practice squad quarterback Nate Sudfeld took warmup throws behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance didn’t take snaps from center and only went through the motions on his footwork in the backfield, making imaginary throws.

Washington WR Curtis Samuel practices

Curtis Samuel, Washington’s big-money addition at wide receiver took part in his first practice since offseason workouts after dealing with a nagging groin injury and missing time on the NFL’s COVID-19 list. Asked if he expects to play in the season opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel was not eager to tip his hand “Maybe,” he said. “Who knows? We’re going to see.” Samuel’s status is the biggest question facing Washington going into the season. The reigning NFC East champions signed him to a $34.5 million, three-year contract to bring a dynamic dimension to an offense that struggled last year, and there’s an eagerness to see what Samuel can do with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick . . . Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith practiced on a limited basis after missing virtually all of training camp with a back injury. Smith had participated in only one training-camp workout, and that was on Aug. 16. The Pro Bowl pass rusher took part in individual drills Monday as the Packers prepare for Sunday’s season opener with the New Orleans Saints which was switched to Jacksonville, Fla., because of Hurricane Ida.

