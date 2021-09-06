Game 140: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

It’s safe to assume Kutter Crawford didn’t imagine his MLB debut would go like that.
The 25-year-old righthander was co-opted into service for the Red Sox Sunday after Nick Pivetta landed on the COVID-19 IL. He muddled through his first career start and couldn’t get out of the third inning, allowing five earned runs on five hits in an 11-5 loss to the Indians.
But it was clear after the game that part of Alex Cora’s logic was to take one step back Sunday, so the Red Sox could take two forward when the Rays come to town in a crucial matchup for Boston’s playoff hopes.
Chris Sale will take the mound today as the Red Sox open a three-game series against AL East-leading Tampa Bay.
Lineups
RAYS (86-51): Randy Arozarena RF, Wander Franco SS, Nelson Cruz DH, Yandy Díaz 3B, Jordan Luplow 1B, Manuel Margot CF, Austin Meadows LF, Francisco Mejía C, Taylor Walls 2B.
Pitching: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (8-4, 4.50 ERA).
RED SOX (79-60): Taylor Motter 2B, Kyle Schwarber DH, Hunter Renfroe RF, J.D. Martinez LF, Rafael Devers 3B, Bobby Dalbec 1B, Alex Verdugo CF, Christian Vázquez C, Jonathan Araúz SS.
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (3-0, 2.53 ERA).
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Sale: Randy Arozarena 0-2, Nelson Cruz 11-32, Yandy Díaz 4-9, Wander Franco 1-3, Kevin Kiermaier 6-20, Jordan Luplow 1-3, Manuel Margot 2-3, Austin Meadows 0-3, Taylor Walls 0-2, Joey Wendle 0-2, Mike Zunino 0-14.
Red Sox vs. Yarbrough: Jonathan Araúz 1-8, Bobby Dalbec 2-8, Rafael Devers 5-21, J.D. Martinez 13-24, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Hunter Renfroe 2-10, Kyle Schwarber 1-3, Travis Shaw 0-4, Alex Verdugo 3-9, Christian Vázquez 10-25.
Stat of the day: Sale’s 182 strikeouts against the Rays are his third-most against any opponent.
Notes: The Rays haven’t lost any of their last six series — including a four-game home split vs. Boston Aug. 30-Sept. 2 — and have won 15 of their last 19 games. ... After going 11-15 in their first 26 games after the All-Star break, the Red Sox have gone 13-9. They enter the week a half-game behind the Yankees for the top wild-card spot. ... Sale hasn’t lost since returning from Tommy John surgery in mid-August. Over 21 appearances (19 starts) against the Rays, he has a 10-6 record with a 2.95 ERA. ... Prior to a strong outing Aug. 31 (5 hits, 2 runs, 3 Ks, 0 BBs), Yarborough had allowed 16 earned runs in 12 innings in his three other appearances against Boston. He’s 4-3 with a 6.61 ERA in 15 games (eight starts) against the Red Sox.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.