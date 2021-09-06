Game 140: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

It’s safe to assume Kutter Crawford didn’t imagine his MLB debut would go like that.

The 25-year-old righthander was co-opted into service for the Red Sox Sunday after Nick Pivetta landed on the COVID-19 IL. He muddled through his first career start and couldn’t get out of the third inning, allowing five earned runs on five hits in an 11-5 loss to the Indians.

But it was clear after the game that part of Alex Cora’s logic was to take one step back Sunday, so the Red Sox could take two forward when the Rays come to town in a crucial matchup for Boston’s playoff hopes.