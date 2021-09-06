Red Sox add some infield depth by reacquiring shortstop José Iglesias

Iglesias, 31, was released by the Los Angeles Angels Friday. The Sox are responsible for the prorated minimum of his $3.5 million contract, roughly $81,000.

The free agent was signed to a major league contract and added to the roster before the Sox played the Tampa Bay Rays.

The search for infield depth amid their COVID-19 outbreak led the Red Sox to a reunion with shortstop José Iglesias Monday.

The Sox first acquired Iglesias in 2009 after he defected from Cuba. He reached the majors in 2011, then was traded to the Tigers in 2013 as part of a three-team deal with the White Sox that sent Jake Peavy to Boston to bolster the rotation of what proved to be a World Series champion.

Iglesias was with the Tigers through 2018. He has since played for the Reds, Orioles, and Angels. He is a career .276 hitter and despite a reputation for defensive wizardry, he has never won a Gold Glove.

Iglesias hit .259 for the Angels with a .670 OPS in 114 games. He also had an uncharacteristic 16 errors. But with Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Kiké Hernández, and Yairo Muñoz on the COVID-19 list, the Sox were desperate for infield help.

Hernández could return as soon as Tuesday.

Flurry of moves

Sox manager Alex Cora said the roster had “a lot of moving parts” before the game. He wasn’t kidding.

Lefthanded reliever Josh Taylor was activated off the COVID-19 injured list after a six-day stint.

The Red Sox also called up righthanded reliever Michael Feliz from Triple A Worcester. He was signed to a minor league contract Aug. 28 after being released by the Reds.

Feliz, 28, started the season with the Pirates and was claimed off waivers by the Reds in May. He had an 8.79 earned run average and 1.81 WHIP in 16 appearances for the Pirates and Reds.

Feliz has pitched well in Triple A this season, allowing three earned runs over 15⅔ innings with Louisville and Worcester while striking out 19.

The Sox returned righthanders Kutter Crawford and John Schreiber to Worcester along with infielder Jack Lopez.

Crawford and Schreiber each appeared in one game, on Sunday. Crawford started and allowed five runs over two innings. Schreiber relieved him and gave up one run over three innings.

Lopez was 2 for 12 in five games at second base.

Honor for Casas

Double A Portland first baseman Triston Casas was named the Northeast League Player of the Week.

The 21-year-old was 8 for 17 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in five games. The five homers came over two days and three games against New Hampshire.

Casas has hit .283 with 12 homers, 48 RBIs, and an .869 OPS in 69 games for the Sea Dogs.

Umpire leaves game

Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez left the game in the top of the first inning when a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow caught him flush on the mask in the forehead area. Gonzalez was staggered by the blow and was held up by catcher Christian Vazquez. Athletic trainers from both teams helped attend to him. The game was delayed for nine minutes while Laz Diaz suited up to work the plate. The game continued with four umpires, as John Libka was available … Wildly talented Tampa Bay rookie Wander Franco extended his streak of reaching base to 36 games with a triple in the first inning. That matched Mickey Mantle for the second-longest streak by a player 20 or younger. Frank Robinson reached in 43 straight as a 20-year-old in 1956 … The NCAA champion UMass men’s hockey team was honored on the field before the game. Team captain Bobby Trivigno threw out a first pitch … Fittingly on Labor Day, United States Secretary of Labor (and former Boston mayor) Marty Walsh also threw out a first pitch … There was a moment of silence before the game in memory of John A. Kaneb, who died Aug. 29. He was chairman of the board of directors and CEO of HP Hood and a limited partner with the Red Sox.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.