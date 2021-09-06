Red Sox blow a big lead and suffer one of their worst losses of the season

In one of the worst losses of this or any season, dreadful defense and poor pitching allowed the Tampa Bay Rays to come back and beat the Sox, 11-10, in 10 innings Monday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox had a six-run lead with Chris Sale on the mound in the fourth inning. What could go wrong?

With a chance to move ahead of the Yankees in the American League wild-card standings, the Sox were charged with four errors and made a series of fundamental mistakes that led to six unearned runs.

The Rays outscored the Sox, 10-3, over the final seven innings.

Advertisement

Down, 11-9, in the bottom of the 10th, the Sox caught a break when Collin McHugh balked automatic runner Jonathan Araúz to third base.

José Iglesias, signed by the Sox earlier in the day, followed with an RBI single. With one out, Hunter Renfroe grounded to third but reached on an error by Joey Wendle.

With the tying run at second, J.D. Martinez lined to right. Rafael Devers drew a walk to load the bases.

A game that lasted four hours and 54 minutes finally ended when pinch hitter Kevin Plawecki grounded out to shortstop.

The Sox seemed to take control of the game when they sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning and scored six runs. Taylor Motter, who was claimed off waivers from the Rockies last week, drove in the first run with a double. Renfroe drove in Motter with a double lined high off the wall.

The Rays intentionally walked Martinez, and Devers made them pay with an RBI single. Bobby Dalbec followed with a two-run double. He has 28 RBIs in his last 31 games.

Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly made it 7-1.

Sale carried that lead into the fourth inning and got two quick outs. Taylor Walls, Randy Arozarena, and Wander Franco followed with singles to load the bases.

Advertisement

Nelson Cruz’s fly ball to center field should have been the third out. But Verdugo lost the ball in the sun and it clanged off his glove.

Three runs scored as Cruz motored to third base. Motter’s relay throw sailed out of play and Cruz scored to cut the lead to 7-5. It was a Little League grand slam.

Cruz was initially credited with a triple before Verdugo was rightfully charged with an error.

After two more singles, Garrett Richards replaced Sale. Manuel Margot sent a line drive to center, and this time Verdugo saved two runs with a leaping grab on the run.

Franco singled and scored on a Jordan Luplow single in the sixth. The Sox answered in the bottom of the inning as Motter tripled to center and scored on Renfroe’s single.

Pinch hitter Mike Zunino lined a ball off the wall in the seventh for the Rays and should have been out at second base as Martinez made a strong and accurate throw. But Motter dropped the ball and was charged with his second error.

Zunino came around on Arozarena’s single off Adam Ottavino.

The Sox punched back when Araúz homered to right-center, his third of the season.

The Rays didn’t quit, Cruz crushing a home run to left off Ottavino leading off the eighth.

After not allowing a home run for nearly a calendar year, Ottavino has given up two in his last two appearances.

Advertisement

With a 9-8 lead, the Sox turned to rookie Garrett Whitlock in the ninth inning. Leadoff hitter Austin Meadows drilled a two-strike fastball to center field that deflected off the wall over Verdugo’s glove.

Neither corner outfielder backed the play up. Iglesias, the shortstop, picked the ball up and made a weak throw to the infield. Meadows scored easily.

The Rays scored twice in the 10th inning. With a runner on second, Cruz drove in his third run with a single to right and took second on the throw to the plate.

Brandon Lowe pinch hit and drove in Cruz with a single to right. Renfroe’s ill-advised throw to the plate got loose and allowed Lowe to take second but the Sox held the Rays there.





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.