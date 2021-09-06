Red Sox are headed to a one-game playoff, but with that defense, how do you like their chances?

Now if they could only back up one another when the baseball rattles away from their center fielder. If they could only hit the cutoff man when showing off their cannon from right field. If they could only move the runners over with a routine sac bunt. If they could only handle the baseball like big leaguers. If they could only maintain a full roster of healthy players.

They look great waving to teammates in the dugout after reaching base. They take care of each other with the laundry cart ride after every home run.

The iron-mitted, COVID-ravaged Red Sox are most likely bound for the one-game playoff, probably with the Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 5. I haven’t been this sure about anything since announcing that Cam Newton was starting quarterback of the Patriots. The Sox are 80-60 with 22 to play and went into Monday evening with a 2½-game lead for the final wild-card spot.

But how do you like their chances in October? These Sox are the worst defensive team among contenders and there are days when Chaim Bloom pays for shopping on Freecycle despite working for one of the wealthiest teams in baseball.

Monday was one of those days. The Sox had a 7-1 lead with Chris Sale on the mound, but managed to lose a 10-inning, clown car contest, 11-10. The Local Nine committed four errors in a four-hour-54-minute Labor Day matinee (appropriate holiday for this slog) that featured 33 hits and 24 runners left on base.

“Obviously an ugly loss in the grand scheme of things,’’ said Sale. “We should have won easily, honestly. But we’re still a gritty team.’’

It’s all about the one-game playoff now. The Sox singular goal should be to have a rested Sale on the mound for a potential one-gamer against the Yankees. Sale vs. Gerrit Cole. That’s even better than Mike Torrez vs. Ron Guidry in the one-game bakeoff at Fenway on Oct. 2, 1978.

Catching the Rays appears out of the question for both Boston and New York. The Yankees can’t even beat the Orioles and the Sox have been hit hard by COVID. The Sox have had 11 players and three coaches land on the COVID-related list since Aug. 27.

Roster depletion and horrible fundamentals caught up with them Monday. J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe failed to back up Alex Verdugo when Verdugo lost a long fly off the wall in center (shortstop José Iglesias had to scramble to deep center to help Verdugo). Renfroe overthrew the cutoff man. Christian Vázquez popped up a sac bunt and the Sox couldn’t score despite having runners on first and second with no outs in the ninth.

Through it all, they insist that they love each other and that the mood is great in the clubhouse. Good for them. I know I’d be a tad disappointed if Team Globe had anti-vaxxers putting personal liberty ahead of the greater good, making our mission extra difficult. Maybe I’m being unreasonable, but “Win one despite our COVID outbreak!” hardly seems like a rallying cry commensurate with Teddy Roosevelt imploring his volunteer regiment to storm San Juan Hill in 1898.

Josh Taylor came back Monday and Kiké Hernández might be ready for the second game of the Rays series Tuesday. All-Stars Xander Bogaerts and Matt Barnes hopefully will be back soon.

But that’s not going to fix the defense.

A crucial moment in Monday’s loss came when Verdugo succumbed to the sun on Nelson Cruz’s deep fly to center with the bases loaded in the fourth. It clanged off Verdugo’s glove, was first ruled a triple, but eventually changed to an error. It ended up being a Little League grand slam for Cruz. It was a pivotal moment in the game, but it was not the reason the Red Sox lost.

It’s not about a ball in the sun at an unfortunate moment. It’s about stuff that should have been mastered in spring training. It’s about no continuity on a defenseless roster rocked by COVID.

“We’ve definitely been inconsistent the whole season,” admitted Cora. “We have no excuses. We had the lead, 7-1 and we weren’t able to win the game . . . This was a great, bad game.’’

It was indeed exciting. Most Sox games are a thrill ride. But this one was much more bad than great.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.