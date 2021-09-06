Upon further review, UConn’s Randy Edsall will step aside as coach immediately

Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly was attempting to make a joke. His, uh, execution could have been better. “Yeah, you know, I’m in favor of execution,” Kelly told sideline reporter Katie George with a straight face after his No. 9 Fighting Irish outlasted Florida State, 41-38, in overtime on Sunday in Tallahassee. “Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” Kelly’s curious comment prompted backlash on social media and a question about the remark during his postgame news conference. “It’s an old John McKay quote,” Kelly said, referencing the late former football coach, who led USC to four national titles before taking over the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I was kidding. It was tongue in cheek. It wasn’t funny?”

Randy Edsall and director of athletics David Benedict have come to the mutual decision that it is in the best interest of the UConn football program for Edsall to step aside immediately as head football coach. Edsall, who is in his fifth year of his second stint as the Huskies’ head coach, announced Sunday that he would retire at the end of the 2021 season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.”Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football,” Benedict said. Spanos has served as UConn’s defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and is a 26-year coaching veteran with previous experience in the NFL and college. Spanos will be available to the media during the regularly scheduled Tuesday availability at 11 a.m.

SOCCER

US men feeling pressure after second draw in WC qualifier

Players walked off the field dejected. Nervous American fans are in an uproar. No, this wasn’t four years ago. This is the here and now for the US soccer team, which has just two points after its first two World Cup qualifiers, three injured regulars and a team leader sent home for violating COVID-19 protocols. A 1-1 draw at home against Canada, which last reached soccer’s showcase in 1986, caused concern and ratched pressure. Instead of a revival under coach Gregg Berhalter, the Americans are sputtering heading into Wednesday night’s game at Honduras, their third in a seven-day span. The US hasn’t won a qualifier since 2013 in Central America, where it has one win and three draws in its last eight matches. Defender Sergiño Dest (sprained ankle), goalkeeper Zack Steffen (back spasms, positive COVID test) and midfielder Gio Reyna (strained hamstring) won’t make the trip. Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola, and Tim Weah already were hurt before the opener. Midfielder Weston McKennie, a member of the team’s six-man leadership council was told to return to Italy by Berhalter after violating team COVID-19 protocols.

Pelé feels well surgery to remove tumor

Pelé has had an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon removed in an operation. Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said the 80-year-old soccer great is in an intensive care unit and will be transferred to a regular room on Tuesday. The operation was a “great victory,” Pelé said on his social media channels. He went to the hospital for routine exams last week when the tumor was found. The hospital said in a statement the tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory exams. It added it collected samples to be analyzed for pathologies.

Fans able to travel to Champions League

Ahead of the Champions League group stage starting next week, UEFA cleared the way for away team fans to travel and attend games internationally. UEFA cited vaccine programs across Europe for relaxing its rules. The opening Champions League games on Sept. 14 include Bayern Munich playing at Barcelona and Manchester United visiting Swiss champion Young Boys.

MISCELLANY

Triston Cases named Player of the Week

Portland Sea Dogs’ first baseman Triston Casas has been named the Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week for the week of August 30th through September 5th. In five games during the week, Casas hit .471 (8-for-17) with a league-high five home runs and 11 RBI. His 1.354 slugging percentage for the week also led the league and he was second in the league with a .571 on-base percentage ... The Portland Sea Dogs’ games scheduled for Tuesday, and Wednesday at Hadlock Field against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies organization.