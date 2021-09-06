Watch: Rays’ Nelson Cruz scores on ‘Little League home run’ as Alex Verdugo loses fly ball in sun

Chris Sale navigated the first three innings deftly, allowing one run on five hits and striking out seven. The Red Sox scored six runs off three doubles (Taylor Motter, Hunter Renfroe, and Bobby Dalbec) in the bottom of the second, and carried a 7-1 lead into the top of the fourth.

The Red Sox opened a crucial three-game series against the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Fenway Park, and at the start, things were looking up.

With two outs and the bases loaded, 41-year-old stalwart Nelson Cruz stepped to the plate against Sale.

Cruz took a 2-2 pitch out to center, and Alex Verdugo followed the ball out to the warning track. As it careened down, Verdugo just misplayed the angle after it got caught in the sun, and it flipped off the edge of his glove.

By that point, Rays Taylor Walls, Randy Arozarena, and Wander Franco had scored, and Cruz was headed to third.

Then it got even worse.

Taylor Motter, the cutoff man playing second who was claimed off waivers from the Rockies last week, misplayed the relay throw and launched it over Rafael Devers’s head at third, and Cruz was able to trot across home plate after the ball landed in the stands.

Watch the entire sequence here:

In a matter of seconds, the Red Sox watched their 7-1 lead shrink to 7-5 in a game that has serious playoff implications for Boston. Sale allowed two more hits before being pulled for Garrett Richards.

The play was originally ruled a triple and an error by Motter, but was changed to two errors, by Verdugo and Motter.

Sale finished the day having allowed 10 runs and five hits, with five runs (one earned) and six strikeouts.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.