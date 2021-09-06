Easing lockdown pet craze sends Dechra Pharmaceuticals down most in three years

As pandemic restrictions ease in some countries, the lockdown love for pets might also be on the wane.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals slumped as much as 10 percent in London Monday, the most since 2018, after noting a recent marginal decline in veterinary practice visits by US pet owners. The drugmaker for animals had been boosted during the pandemic as people stuck at home sought furry companions and became more conscious of their welfare.

Dechra’s warning is the latest indication that so-called “lockdown winners” may face earnings pressure as people socialize and travel more freely following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.