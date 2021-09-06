Chile approves Sinovac vaccine for children as young as six

The Chilean government approved Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children six-years-old and higher, as the country advances one of the most advanced vaccination programs in the world.

A panel of experts at Chile’s Institute of Public Health approved the measure with five experts in favor of the use for kids over six, according to its website. Two experts voted to only give approval for children 12 and older while a final expert voted against any approval, saying that there still wasn’t enough available data.

Previously, only Pfizer Inc. had obtained approval in Chile to use its vaccine on people 12 to 17 years old.