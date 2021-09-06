Singapore vows quick action to slow exponential COVID outbreak

(Bloomberg) — Singapore, one of the word’s most vaccinated countries, will take quick action to dampen the likelihood of an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases through stricter testing after new infections nearly doubled in the last week.

“The rate of which the virus is spreading” is worrying, Finance Minister and co-chair of the government’s virus taskforce Lawrence Wong said Monday. “We have to slow down the transmission rate. We will attempt to do so without going back to another heightened alert,” such as closing restaurants.

The country will increase the frequency of mandatory testing for higher-risk environments, such as personal care services and gyms, and will extend this requirement to those more frequently in contact with others, such as mall workers and supermarket staff, the ministry of health said in a statement. The government will no longer allow social gatherings at workplaces from Sept. 8.