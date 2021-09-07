A freestyle dance competition comes to East Boston’s Tall Ship on Friday

“It’s all in the moment,” said participant Ashton Lites, also known as Stiggity Stackz.

The 245-foot-long charter boat and oyster bar will host one-on-one battles between celebrated street dancers from Boston and beyond. Performers of all styles — from jookers, waackers, poppers, voguers, to krumpers — will improvise to a spontaneous soundtrack, courtesy of DJ Young Paul.

Red Bull is lighting up the dance scene Friday with a freestyle competition at East Boston’s Tall Ship.

A crowd vote determines the victor.

“With no panel of judges, no planned choreography, and no pre-chosen music, it’s all about embracing the moment, wowing the crowd, and moving to the beat,” a Red Bull Media House release said.

Advertisement

Those who come out on top could grace the international stage. Winners from Boston will compete in the October national finals in Washington, D.C. The next step? A world final in Johannesburg against dancers from India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Belgium, and more.

“We haven’t had many all-style dance [competitions] in the city before,” Lites added. “Then Red Bull just popped up, which is exciting for the scene.”

The evening will be hosted by Roxbury’s DJ Real P and Melisa Valdez, the head instructor at Boston boutique fitness studio Trillfit. Two Red Bull dancers, Angyil and Dassy Lee, are also slated to perform.

Participants were hand-selected from across the country by Red Bull organizers. Some, like Lady Beast, Inferna, and Lites, hail from Boston.

“I feel like I’m representing my city,” Lites said. “My home.”

Supa Josh dances against Dana "Lioness" Wiener at Red Bull Dance Your Style in 2019. MATT FRAZER

A child of Dorchester, Mattapan, and Hyde Park, Lites first felt drawn to two subcultures — clowning and krumping — in 2005. His grandmother had one day played the David LaChapelle documentary “Rize,” an exploration of urban dancing featuring Miss Prissy, Tommy the Clown, and Tight Eyez. It pulled Lites away from AOL messenger, he said. The art form demanded his attention.

Advertisement

Now, Lites teaches dance classes from his East Boston home and hosts festivals through his freestyle dance brand, Stiggity Stackz Worldwide. After a string of canceled and virtual pandemic-era performances, he is eager to witness the energy of the crowd.

“This competition is for sure the return to the stage,” Lites said of the bracket-style tournament.

Rylee Locker is coming to Dance Style from hundreds of miles away — and a different genre.

A Philadelphia resident and member of the House of Prodigy, she has made a name for herself in voguing and ballroom culture. On Friday, Locker intends to focus on “how patient and present” she can be on the floor, considering the whirlwind of factors involved: the music, movement, and technical nature of dancing.

She won more than a dozen balls in the last year alone and hopes to continue her winning streak on her first visit to Boston.

“Dancing has never been about money for me,” said Locker, who started teaching herself at 14. “It’s incredibly fun, and it is always a challenge.”

For Dana “Lioness” Wiener, 24, the competition could be a triumphant return.

She placed second in the 2019 Red Bull Dance Style and attended the finals in Las Vegas — each time “racked by nerves,” the New Yorker said. Clubs became her safe space in her teenage years in the Big Apple. There, Wiener attended competitive dance training and became what she dubbed “a 21st-century dancer.”

Advertisement

Audiences at Dance Style should arrive with curiosity and openness, she said.

“Expect to be inspired,” Wiener said. “I know some people like watching sports, but there is nothing like watching a dance battle.”

Tickets are free for the 6 p.m. event, but capacity is limited. Those interested should register at eventbrite.com.