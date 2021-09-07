Susan Sarandon to go country in ‘Monarch’

Here comes another musical country soap opera, after Connie Britton’s “Nashville.” Fox is putting together a drama called “Monarch,” which is about a tough popular country singer and her wayward family. Interestingly, Susan Sarandon is playing that queen, named Dottie Cantrell Roman. The show, from writer Melissa London Hilfers, is set to premiere on Fox on Jan. 30, after the NFC Championship game.

Anna Friel, meanwhile, has been cast as the next in line in the Roman musical dynasty, Nicky Roman. Nicky will stop at nothing to protect her family’s reign, when it is put in jeopardy, which, of course, it will be. Friel, who may be best known for her work on “Marcella” and “Pushing Daisies,” is British. Here’s hoping there’s a good dialect coach on the set.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.