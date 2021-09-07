CEO of Tripwire resigns over comments supporting Texas abortion law

The head of video game publisher Tripwire Interactive LLC stepped down late Monday following severe backlash to comments he made in support of the recent Texas antiabortion law. John Gibson, the former CEO who cofounded Tripwire in 2005, said Saturday on Twitter that he supported the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow the Texas law to stand. The law bans abortions after six weeks and deputizes citizens to sue people who perform or aid in the procedure. Tripwire, which publishes games such as this year’s popular medieval battler “Chivalry 2,” faced intense pressure from fans over the weekend including calls for boycotts. Shipwright Studios, a development partner, said it was canceling contracts with Tripwire over Gibson’s comments. Some Tripwire employees also shared criticism on their own private social media accounts. “His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community,” the publisher said in a statement. Several companies have been outspoken critics of the law, and some have announced measures to help support staff that could be affected by the ban. Uber and Lyft pledged to pay legal fees for drivers who are sued, while dating app companies Match and Bumble said they would launch relief funds to help employees impacted by the legislation. And GoDaddy Inc., which provides Web-hosting services, said it informed the group Texas Right to Life that it needs to find a new hosting provider. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Intel to switch production in Ireland plant to chips for cars

Intel Corp. will dedicate production at its plant in Ireland for the manufacture of chips for automakers as the company pushes into a growing market currently buffeted by shortages that have crippled vehicle production. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based chipmaker has a facility in County Kildare in Ireland that has been used for manufacturing its mainstay computer processors. Intel will convert an unspecified amount of that plant’s output to producing other companies’ designs aimed at the automotive industry, chief executive Pat Gelsinger said in a presentation in Munich Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Apple’s biggest product launch of the year is next week

Apple has set the date for its biggest product launch of the year: Sept. 14. That’s when the company is set to unveil its latest line of iPhones and other products ahead of a critical holiday season. The presentation, which features the tagline ‘’California streaming,’’ will take place at 10 a.m. Pacific time next Tuesday. Like all of Apple’s launches since 2020, the event will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cupertino, Calif.-based technology giant has been readying four new iPhones, as well as Apple Watches with larger screens, Bloomberg has reported. Apple has also been working on revamped entry-level AirPods earbuds and new MacBook Pros. Apple typically holds multiple launches in the fall, so not every new device for 2021 may appear next week. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Luxury jewelry store robbed in Paris

Police in Paris arrested two suspects after a Bulgari jewelry heist on Tuesday at the posh Place Vendome. One suspect was shot in the leg by a officer before being arrested. The Place Vendome is one of Paris’ — and Europe’s — most expensive and luxurious shopping areas, a base for prestigious establishments such as the Ritz Hotel, Cartier, Rolex, Chanel jewelry, as well as the Ministry of Justice. In its center sits the celebrated Column of Vendôme. It’s unclear what the robbers were able to take — if anything — from the designer jewelry shop. Police could not confirm French reports that millions in jewels were taken. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SUPPLY CHAIN

Transporting cars via the ocean is very costly

The cost of moving cars across the ocean is surging. Vessels that carry autos and industrial machinery fetched their highest rates since 2008 in August, according to Clarksons Research Services. Stretched global supply chains and a worldwide recovery in car sales during 2021 have contributed to a surge in rates, according to Torbjorn Wist, chief financial officer at Oslo-listed car carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA. The crunch has echoes of the container shipping market — where soaring rates are raising the cost of hauling everything from bicycles to children’s toys to coffee. At least one car-carrying ship has been booked for three years at a cost of $30,000 a day, according to Pareto Securities AS. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MINING

Probe launched into proposal for the UK’s first new deep coal mine in 30 years

The UK has opened a public inquiry into plans for the country’s first new deep coal mine in three decades amid complaints that permitting the project would send the wrong message as the government seeks to persuade other countries to give up coal. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick ordered the investigation in March, saying the project may conflict with the government’s target for reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Local planning officials in northwest England had previously approved the project proposed by West Cumbria Mining. The company wants to mine about 3 million tons of coking coal at the site annually, creating 532 direct and 1,618 supply chain jobs. Coking coal is used in the production of steel, not as a source of fuel for factories and power plants. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOD

Latest faux food hits the market

Impossible Foods’ new faux-chicken nuggets went on sale at about 150 restaurants Tuesday, with a grocery rollout set to follow later this month, as food companies jockey for the new segment of the imitation-meat market. By the end of the month, supermarkets including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and Safeway will sell the nuggets. More than 10,000 grocery stores will offer them by the end of the year, according to a statement from Impossible Foods. The nuggets use textured soy protein and sunflower oil to replicate the bite and fatty mouth feel of real chicken nuggets. Notably, the new product doesn’t include heme, the ingredient that gave Impossible’s burgers and sausages their fake meatiness, but also kept them from being sold in Europe and China because it’s genetically modified. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RUNNING SHOES

On Holding plans to raise as much as $622 million in IPO

Swiss running shoemaker On Holding, whose proprietary cushioning technology has attracted Roger Federer as an investor, plans to raise as much as $622 million in an initial public offering in New York. The IPO will consist of 31.1 million shares sold at $18 to $20 each, the Zurich-based company said in a filing Tuesday. It has become one of the world’s fastest-growing running-shoe brands since it was founded a decade ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota to spend billions on battery development

Toyota plans to spend 1.5 trillion yen ($13.7 billion) on the supply and development of batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles by 2030, joining other global automakers boosting investments in anticipation of greater demand. The world’s No. 1 automaker will commit roughly 1 trillion yen for production lines, Toyota executives announced at an online briefing Tuesday. It will also seek to set up 70 EV battery lines by 2030 and is aiming to secure 200 gWh of battery supply by then, up from its previous goal of 180 gWh. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

