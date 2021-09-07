State Street to buy Brown Brothers’ asset servicing business for $3.5 billion

State Street Corp. said Tuesday it would acquire the investor services business of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in a $3.5 billion deal that is expected to make the Boston company the world largest servicer of financial assets.
Brown Brothers, a privately held company based in New York, will continue to own its private banking and investment management businesses.
The acquisition will add $5.4 trillion to State Street’s assets under custody, bringing its total to more than $37 trillion. The company also oversees $3.9 trillion in investment assets, making it one of the industry’s biggest money managers.
State Street said it would finance the all-cash transaction by issuing stock, suspending its common share repurchases until the second quarter of next year, and with cash on hand. The deal should begin adding to State Street’s earnings in the first year, the company said.
