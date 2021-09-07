US reaches 75% of adults with at least one vaccine dose

Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to a White House official, setting a new milestone in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Data to be reported later in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reflect the new threshold, the official said. The U.S. hit 70% of adults with at least one dose in early August, four weeks after President Joe Biden’s July 4th target for the achievement.