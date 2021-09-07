Did all that June heat and July rain hurt this year’s apple crop? Here’s what the growers say

It’s not so much superstition (knock on wood) as lived experience. With any crop, but particularly fruit trees, a lot can go wrong: Too much heat, too much or too little rain, not enough sun, freak hail storms, hurricanes, pests, and disease.

Massachusetts apple lovers can rejoice for what looks to be an abundant crop this fall. But even with the positive forecast, growers are understandably cautious. “When people ask me, ‘How’s the harvest going to be this year?,’ I say check with me in November,” says Alan Nicewicz, co-owner with his three brothers of the almost 100-year-old Nicewicz Family Farm in Bolton.

Fingers crossed. If all continues to go well, we can expect to see bins filled with red, green, and golden orbs at farmers’ markets and trees bursting with ripe fruit at U-Pick orchards. How lucky we are to live in a state with so many apple orchards — more than 80 at recent count — where we can pluck the precious sweet-tart, crisp fruit straight from the source.

“We live and die by the weather,” says Andre Tougas, manager of Tougas Family Farm of Northborough and son of founders Mo and Phyllis Tougas. If you’ve paid attention to weather reports during the past three months, you’ll know that Massachusetts saw record-breaking high temperatures in June, including a sweltering 100 degrees in Boston on the final day of the month. While July earned the dire distinction of being the world’s hottest month on record, the state posted slightly cooler temperatures along with buckets of rain and a few flash floods.

Happily, June’s heat and sun followed by July’s plentiful rain has yielded a healthy crop. “Apples are going to be big and juicy this year,” says Nicewicz. “The water helped their size.” At the same time, the rain was problematic for peaches, he says. “They lost some of their flavor with so much water and less sunlight.”

Bob Connors, fifth-generation owner of Connors Farm in Danvers, agrees: “The apple crop looks beautiful this year. Wish I could say the same about the cucumbers and tomatoes.” He explains that the early-summer heat wasn’t detrimental because the orchard got abundant water in July. “The trees never stressed,” he says. Water is critical, from rain or irrigation, when the fruit is sizing during summer months.

At Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow, Chelcie Martin, general manager and fourth-generation worker in the business, says the growing season started with good bloom and good pollination in May. She says her father, Andrew Martin, thinks this year’s is the most consistent crop they’ve had and one of the biggest.

But the growers acknowledge constant concern. “Early on, we worry about frost and insect damage; now we worry about hurricanes and tornado warnings,” says Connors. High winds can knock apples off the trees or cause the fruit to bump into each other and bruise.

Despite the challenging conditions, New England boasts an almost 400-year apple-growing tradition. The region produces about 200 varieties, with about 40 that are regularly available, says Russell Powell, executive director of the New England Apple Association. (Learn more at www.newenglandapples.org.) Powell explains that the organization’s purpose is to both educate consumers and promote the region’s apple crop so New Englanders continue to buy local apples. Improvements in cold storage techniques allow some varieties to be kept and sold through the winter and even into spring.

Orchards plant different varieties of apples not just to appeal to varied tastes, but for the fruit to ripen at different times. Phased ripening allows for a longer season. For example, Nicewicz says they started picking Vista Bella and Pristine apples at the end of July, then Paula Red, Dandee Red, and Gravenstein in August. Connors raves about this year’s early-season Zestar! “It’s probably the best early apple out there.”

September begins the parade of beloved varieties, such as McIntosh, Macoun (pronounced Mc-Cow-an), Gala, Cortland, Honeycrisp, and Liberty. Some newer cultivars to try are Blondee, CrimsonCrisp, and Honeygold. In October, the lineup includes Empire, Mutsu, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, and Fuji.

One relative newcomer is EverCrisp, a favorite of some area growers. The late October apple is sweet-tart, juicy, and firm, traits of its parents Fuji and Honeycrisp. Honey Pot Hill’s Martin planted 1,500 EverCrisp trees and has more coming. There’s risk though: “It’s the last apple we pick, and we can lose the crop to early cold weather or frost,” she says.

Tougas’s current favorites include CrimsonCrisp, Topaz, EverCrisp, and Ambrosia. “I think the newer ones are better for eating,” he says, noting a trend away from preserving and baking with apples. There’s less demand these days for good ol’ baking varieties, such as Cortland, Rome, Golden Delicious, and Idared.

Speaking of demand, unless you’ve been sleepwalking through orchards or supermarkets the last few years, you’ve probably noticed the ubiquitous Honeycrisp. Developed at the University of Minnesota, Honeycrisp is an all-around, reliably good, sweet, crisp, juicy apple that stores well in your refrigerator. But it isn’t without its challenges, particularly for New England farmers: Tougas says “it isn’t a consistent crop year after year,” and others note that the apples are fairly large with thin skin, making them vulnerable to bruising, tearing, and extra attention from birds. “Honeycrisp is fussy to grow,” says Connors.

Tending apple orchards is year-round work: Tree pruning is done late winter into early spring and pollination requires bees in May. Weather worries gain speed in May and don’t let up until trees are picked clean. All that the growers ask of us is to treat the fruit and their orchards with care. Dropped apples can’t be sold as fresh fruit; in most cases they’re scrapped or composted resulting in losses for the orchard.

Alas, humans aren’t the only apple eaters. Birds, insects, and other pests, diseases, and fungi threaten the crop each year, especially in wet New England. Most farms hire entomologists who advise what and when to use pest and disease control measures, keeping chemical use to a minimum per Integrated Pest Management practices. (IPM is used to prevent and manage pest damage by the most economical means and with the least possible hazard to people, property, and the environment.)

And then there’s COVID. Last fall, orchards required reservations to limit visitors and were also forced to restrict other income-producing attractions like corn mazes, hay rides, and birthday parties. “There was a lot of extra work for us to manage it all,” says Tougas. (As of this writing, reservations for picking are not required, but check orchard websites for current information.)

Overall, last year’s business was brisk, including on weekdays. “There was more interest than ever because it was an outside activity,” says Martin. “And we had eight perfect weather weekends in the fall.” Orchard managers are hoping for similar favorable conditions this year, but already one Sunday at the end of August was lost due to Tropical Storm Henri.

So whisper a prayer to Mother Nature for a good season. Whether you eat the nutritious fruit daily, bake with it, or put up jars of applesauce, it’s a rewarding time for New England apple lovers and the orchards we’re so fortunate to have.

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lisa@lisazwirn.com

