It’s always ice cream season

Of course we are meeting at an ice cream parlor on a Saturday night. The ice cream parlor is the new bar. It’s the new movie theater. It’s the new date night. It’s an easy family outing. Everyone likes it. It’s open in the afternoon. It’s open in the evening. It requires spending little to no time indoors. It’s an effective bribe for children reluctant to run errands or engage with nature. It’s festive. It’s nostalgic. It’s a treat.

I’m texting with a friend, confirming our wild weekend plans. It’s the usual exchange. You know: “OK, meet you there!” “Can’t wait to see you.” Many heart emoji. Many ice cream cone emoji. So many ice cream cone emoji. The ice cream cone emoji now has a permanent place on my “Frequently Used” screen. The martini emoji, its faithful predecessor, has moved many swipes away. Who goes out for drinks anymore?

I have never eaten so much ice cream in my life as I have these past months, and I’m not at all sorry about it. Apparently I’m not alone. According to market research firm Mintel, US ice cream and frozen novelties (popsicles etc.) sales exploded in 2020: “With more in-home-eating opportunities and an increased habit of consumers treating themselves and comfort eating, dollar sales of ice cream increased by 16.3% in 2020.”

This doesn’t necessarily translate to in-store consumption. Aaron Cohen of Gracie’s Ice Cream in Somerville says that cone sales tend to trend higher in the summer, pint sales in the winter, which makes sense, sure. But I’m here to argue for perpetual ice cream season. If the length of the lines I’ve waited in recently are any indication, many New Englanders are on board. Who cares if summer’s nearly over? It went by so quickly, it barely even registered. And what could be more autumnal than kicking through the fallen leaves in a cardigan, licking a pumpkin spice cone?

It’s not just the frequency of my ice cream consumption that’s changed. It’s the form of it, the intent. I used to go out for ice cream occasionally, at destination places like Gracie’s or Toscanini’s. These days the best ice cream is the closest ice cream, the one that’s open, the one that’s on the way.

Green tea is among the ice cream options at Toscanini's in Kendall Square. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff/file

That’s how my son and I wound up at C&L Frosty in Sherborn, lining up alongside kids in soccer shirts and parents it seemed like we ought to know but didn’t. I wanted to while away a few hours in Mass Audubon’s lovely Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary, counting turtles, sunning on the boardwalk by the water, exploring the trails. Ice cream was the post-hike motivator, and C&L was but a few minutes away, serving more than 30 flavors of Richardson’s Ice Cream. My son favors soft-serve; they had that too. And so we invaded another town’s weekend routine, disorientingly similar to our own frequent weekend routine, except for the league name emblazoned on the jerseys. We counted so many turtles I can’t recall the final figure and licked ice cream drips off our forearms. Highly recommend.

Ice cream was there for us again after a Blue Hills Reservation hike with our dog. Incapable of walking a city block in under an hour due to a rigorous sniffing protocol, she practically sprints up steep, rocky terrain. As always, it was an enjoyable tromp to the observatory, where suddenly everything smelled like an exploding outhouse. “I AB NOT CLIBING THE TOWER!” my son yelled, holding his nose, and we ran back down again and sped to Daddy’s Dairy in Norwood — not the closest, but who cares, because we were suckered in by the promise of more than 200 flavors of soft-serve. Not only that, you can swirl together any combination you want. Banana and chocolate? Grape-Nuts custard and bubblegum? Mango tango and red velvet? Just because you can doesn’t mean you should; there may be a reason soft-serve often begins and ends with chocolate and vanilla. But all those choices are fun, fun enough we return a few weeks later to try again. The adults panic in the face of so many options and order ill-advised combinations. The kid is smart and sticks with the classic vanilla-chocolate swirl. One of us is happy with his ice cream, and we all love evening in Norwood Center, in the gloaming on the green by the gazebo, tables with seating set up everywhere at spaced intervals and the marquee at the historic Norwood Theatre displaying encouraging messages: “Help raise the curtain. Get vaccinated.” “Stay well.” We’ll get through this together.

Customers line up at Dairy Joy in Weston. Lora Brody

We’ll get through this by celebrating random things, like half-birthdays. On my son’s, it’s so hot we rent a cheap motel room so we can swim in the pool. Along with the cool water, we find ourselves immersed in the motel social scene, human drama unfolding all around us. Then we eat bad takeout Italian in bed and try to find something unterrible to watch on TV. There’s a scene in the parking lot involving police officers and a guy we recognize from the pool. The pool was super nice! So was the fact that Dairy Joy in Weston was right on the way. Javaberry soft-serve forever. In the thick summer heat, I wanted to plunge my head in a bucket of the stuff, the raspberry bright and tart against the smooth coffee flavor.

We play mini golf so often at McGolf in Dedham we start to know the course, start improving. Have I found my sport? Maybe this is what my athletic career has been lacking: an adjacent ice cream shop. We hit up the one at McGolf every time. Closer to home, we go to Fallon Field and run into every kid we’ve ever known, and the adults broast and shift from patch of shade to patch of shade while the kids cavort, and then we shuffle over to Green T Coffee Shop for soft-serve. We try to visit Frosty Freeze on American Legion Highway, and occasionally we succeed. Sometimes it’s open and sometimes it’s not; the sporadic hours are part of the magic. On vacation, at P.J.’s in Wellfleet, even the dog gets a Pup Cup, soft-serve crowned with a dog treat; we laugh hysterically and take videos while she pushes the cup all over the floor trying to eat its contents. We’ll remember all this long after the ice cream is gone.

Recently I met a friend at Cabot’s in Newton, near her childhood home. She’s been coming here her whole life; her pregnant mother used to visit for ginger ice cream. When we order, co-owner Joseph S. Prestejohn is at the counter. His parents opened the place in 1969. “The first time I came here was in the womb,” she tells him. “I just turned 50.”

He pauses a moment and smiles. “Happy birthday,” he says and hands over her cone.

C&L Frosty, 27B North Main St., Sherborn, 508-655-7570, www.clfrostys.com. Cabot’s, 743 Washington St., Newtonville, 617-964-9200, www.cabots.com. Daddy’s Dairy, 95 Central St., Norwood, 781-352-2999, www.daddysdairy.net (with additional locations in Braintree, Brockton, Randolph, and Stoughton). Dairy Joy, 331 North Ave., Weston, 781-894-2600. Frosty Freeze, 510 American Legion Highway, Roslindale. Green T Coffee Shop, 873 South St., Roslindale, 617-390-5777, www.greentcoffeeshop.com. McGolf, 150 Bridge St., Dedham, 781-326-9616, www.mcgolfonline.com. P.J.’s, 2616 Route 6, Wellfleet, 508-349-2126, www.pjscapecod.com.

At the Dairy Joy in Weston, a Javaberry cone. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff/file

