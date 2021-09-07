Recipe: Let the whole family in on the fun of chaffles (cheese plus waffles), your new instant dinner

Makes 4 large rounds

Cheese plus waffles equals chaffles, a low-carb alternative to traditional waffles consisting of two ingredients: cheese and eggs. If you've got a waffle iron, let the whole family in on the fun. The pickiest eaters can stick with the basics, but variations abound. In this version, chives and garlic add savory notes, shredded mozzarella is the main element, and a sprinkle of Parmesan on the waffle iron before ladling in the batter makes them crispier. Serve with every kid's favorite condiment, ketchup, or top with sliced avocado. Leave out the herbs and garlic, and anyone with a sweet tooth can treat a chaffle like churros or breakfast waffles. They're a great dinner option on the nights when sports practice runs long and homework is calling. Better yet, make a big batch on the weekends and warm them for any meal of the day.

5 eggs, lightly beaten 2½ cups (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives 1 clove garlic, grated Pinch of black pepper, or more to taste 2 tablespoons butter, melted ½ cup grated Parmesan 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Heat a waffle iron until hot.

2. In a bowl, combine the eggs, mozzarella, chives, garlic, and pepper. Whisk well.

3. Open the waffle iron and brush both sides lightly with melted butter. Sprinkle the bottom half with Parmesan. Ladle 1/2 cup batter into the iron. Spread the batter and close the iron tightly. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the chaffle is golden brown on both sides. Transfer to a metal rack or directly to a plate for serving.

4. Repeat 3 more times with the remaining batter. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick