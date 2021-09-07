fb-pixel Skip to main content
FAMILY DINNER

Recipe: Let the whole family in on the fun of chaffles (cheese plus waffles), your new instant dinner

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated September 7, 2021, 29 minutes ago
Garlic-Chive Chaffles.
Garlic-Chive Chaffles.

Makes 4 large rounds

Cheese plus waffles equals chaffles, a low-carb alternative to traditional waffles consisting of two ingredients: cheese and eggs. If you've got a waffle iron, let the whole family in on the fun. The pickiest eaters can stick with the basics, but variations abound. In this version, chives and garlic add savory notes, shredded mozzarella is the main element, and a sprinkle of Parmesan on the waffle iron before ladling in the batter makes them crispier. Serve with every kid's favorite condiment, ketchup, or top with sliced avocado. Leave out the herbs and garlic, and anyone with a sweet tooth can treat a chaffle like churros or breakfast waffles. They're a great dinner option on the nights when sports practice runs long and homework is calling. Better yet, make a big batch on the weekends and warm them for any meal of the day.

5 eggs, lightly beaten
cups (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella
2tablespoons chopped fresh chives
1clove garlic, grated
Pinch of black pepper, or more to taste
2tablespoons butter, melted
½cup grated Parmesan
2tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Heat a waffle iron until hot.

2. In a bowl, combine the eggs, mozzarella, chives, garlic, and pepper. Whisk well.

3. Open the waffle iron and brush both sides lightly with melted butter. Sprinkle the bottom half with Parmesan. Ladle 1/2 cup batter into the iron. Spread the batter and close the iron tightly. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the chaffle is golden brown on both sides. Transfer to a metal rack or directly to a plate for serving.

4. Repeat 3 more times with the remaining batter. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

