Recipe: Make a weeknight dinner for your family in one pot full of creamy pasta and broccoli

Serves 6

Back-to-school means time-saving family dinners that don't create a sink full of dirty pots and pans. This one-pot creamy pasta and broccoli delivers. Instead of waiting for a big pot of water to come to a boil, you put the pasta directly into a mixture of water with sauteed garlic. When most of the liquid is absorbed but the pasta is not quite tender, you add cream, broccoli florets, and umami-rich Parmesan. Before you know it, you've got a flavorful, kid-pleasing combo that's coated in a rich, silky sauce. And without all those dishes to do, there's plenty of time to help with homework.

2 tablespoons butter 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 pound large tubular pasta, such as rigatoni, ziti, or penne 4½ cups water 1 teaspoon salt, and more to taste 1 cup heavy cream 1 cup grated Parmesan 4 cups broccoli florets (cut from 4 stalks broccoli) Freshly ground black pepper (for serving)

1. In a large pot over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Add the chopped garlic and cook, stirring often, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until fragrant but not browned.

2. Add the pasta, water, and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring often. Lower the heat so the liquid is bubbling steadily and cover the pan. Cook, stirring often, for 7-8 minutes, or until most of the liquid is absorbed. The pasta should be almost tender but not fully cooked when you taste a piece.

3. Stir in the cream, Parmesan, and broccoli florets. Return to a simmer and cover. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the sauce thickens and the broccoli had begun to soften but still has some crunch. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.

4. Divide into bowls and serve with freshly ground black pepper.

Claudia Catalano