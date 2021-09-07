13-year-old girl killed, man hurt in dirt bike crash in Wareham

A 13-year-old girl was killed and a man was injured in a dirt bike crash in Wareham on Monday afternoon, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

Ava Pioppi, 13, of Carver, died as the result of the injuries she sustained when she crashed at the WarehamMX motocross track at 3042 Cranberry Highway, Cruz’s office said.

Cruz’s office said she was traveling southbound on the dirt bike track when she apparently lost control after landing a jump and swerved into the northbound lane and collided with a male rider.