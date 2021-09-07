Brown University launches initiative to study ‘long COVID’

“The pandemic’s devastating death toll has meant that we have at times been slow to acknowledge the growing number of people living with continued complications from COVID-19,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the School of Public Health’s dean, said in a news release.

Millions of people in the world continue to live with complications from COVID-19, Brown researchers say. People can continue to have at least one symptom weeks or months after they’re infected, disrupting their everyday lives. But it’s still not widely understood, Brown said Tuesday in announcing the new initiative.

PROVIDENCE — The Brown University School of Public Health is launching an initiative to study ‘long COVID.’

The first year of funding will come from the Hassenfeld Foundation. Researchers will study the effects of the syndrome on “people, economies and societies,” and use that research to figure out what to do about it on a policy level. Experts say they believe the syndrome will have a disproportionate impact on marginalized or vulnerable communities, another focus of the research.

The initiative will be led by Jha and Dr. Megan Ranney, a Rhode Island emergency physician and associate dean at the School of Public Health. Brown’s medical school, its affiliated hospitals and the state Department of Health will be involved.

Ranney said in a news release that she often sees long COVID patients in the emergency room, “although they don’t know to call it that.”

“The lasting effects of this disease can be life altering,” Ranney said. “Long COVID will have a profound impact on our society for years, if not for generations.”

