Cape Ann seniors are challenged to get walking

A Gloucester-based program recently launched a walking challenge for Cape Ann seniors.
“Walk the Loop. Circle the Cape 2021 Walking Challenge” is open to all Cape Ann residents 65 and over, extending through Oct. 31.
Participants receive a free walking journal to track their progress and obtain information on local walking routes, safety tips, and the health benefits of walking. As they reach milestones, walkers can pick up a sticker from their local council on aging marking the accomplishment. Those who submit their journals at the end of the challenge have the chance to win a pedometer or a walking pole.
The challenge is offered by Cape Ann Mass in Motion, a regional program led by the Gloucester Health Department that encourages exercise and healthy eating. In a statement, Mass in Motion Grant Coordinator Jennifer Donnelly called the challenge “a great way to motivate older residents ... to get outdoors and be more active, especially before colder weather arrives.”
