Connecticut man, 23, identified as victim in fatal Brighton house fire

A man who died in a fire at a Brighton apartment house early Monday morning was identified as 23-year-old Zack Thompson of Oxford, Conn., the Suffolk district attorney’s office confirmed on Tuesday.

Neighbors said he was visiting his girlfriend at 32 Perthshire Road when firefighters responded to the house about 12:30 a.m. Monday and found the fire burning on the home’s second and third floors.

The fire displaced nine people living in the home. Thompson was the only person inside who did not escape the blaze.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue a woman, who neighbors said was Thompson’s girlfriend, from the third floor after she crawled out of a window onto a small roof protruding from the second floor. She was taken to the hospital with non-disclosed injuries, the fire department said Monday.

Advertisement

Two firefighters were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries and were later released, the fire department said.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause has not been determined, the department said Tuesday.

Neighbors said they heard the woman pleading for firefighters to save Thompson. But the blaze intensified as firefighters attempted to search the third floor, forcing one to jump through the same window from which the woman had escaped to avoid a burst of flames.

Thompson’s body was eventually recovered and carried out of the home on a stretcher, fire officials said.

Attempts to reach the homeowner were unsuccessful Tuesday. According to Boston property records, the two-family home is owned by 32 Perthshire Road LLC based in Newton. It has an assessed value of $1 million.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.